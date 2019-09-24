The Center secures office space, prepares for mid-October opening

On Friday, Erica Wade, director of The Center, signed a lease for office space at the Cigar Factory Mall, 1100 Walnut St.
Currently, RiverValley Behavioral Health is renovating two second-floor adjoining suites in preparation for The Center's opening, which is expected to take place in mid-October.
The Center is a new Daviess County nonprofit conceived to create partnerships between nonprofits and other agencies in an effort to maximize their effectiveness and provide a more user-friendly experience for people in need.
The Center will offer a centralized hub of services for families and children. It will provide information and one-stop assistance to residents in need of food, housing, utilities, clothes, child care, transportation and other services.
Besides securing office space and fine-tuning logistics, Wade has been working to raise $100,000 in matching funds for the Kosair's Charities of Louisville grant, which provided seed money to open The Center. The new Owensboro nonprofit has until Oct. 1, 2020, to raise the matching funds.
Wade started seeking donations earlier this summer when she learned The Center earned the Kosair's grant. Already, $84,000 has been raised, including a donation and in-kind contribution from RiverValley.
"It's coming together," Wade said of The Center. "... I love it. It's very rewarding."
As soon as The Center opens, it will offer two programs.
First, it will provide family visitation space for children in out-of-home placement. The Center's adjoining suites in the Cigar Factory Mall will feature separate entrances -- one for clients seeking assistance and another for family visits. A separate entrance for family visits will enhance privacy, Wade said.
Next, The Center will offer resource days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of every month. Several services will be available to people in need during a single stop.
Those include WIC, HANDS, health benefit assistance, food resources, access to job training, GED information, access to mental health services, housing assistance and a federal utility assistance program.
Then, beginning in February, The Center will host Family Fridays. During morning and afternoon informational workshops, the program will offer a research-based curriculum titled "Active Parenting: First Five Years." Child care will be provided.
The Center will partner with St. Benedict's Women & Family Services to bring its clients for training. Wade said she hopes Active Parenting gets referrals from other programs, too.
She hopes to expand offerings at The Center in the future.
During her first few weeks as The Center's director, Wade has met with many agency and nonprofit directors to explain The Center's concept and to seek community collaborations.
"All the agencies have been very supportive," she said. "It's been encouraging."
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
