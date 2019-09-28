I had forgotten -- or maybe I never realized -- how much I like country music until I watched the Ken Burns documentary that aired over the past couple of weeks, and was reminded again and again of songs I love but haven't heard or even thought about in years.
That's not to mention hearing a lot of songs for the first time that definitely won't be the last time.
I wonder how many other people have gone onto iTunes or browsed the racks at Book & Music Exchange, downloading songs or looking for CDs by artists whose spotlight features on the documentary piqued our interest.
For me, the series was an opportunity to be reminded of how much I like Vince Gill and his "sweet, high lonesome sound," especially its reminiscent tribute to that of Bill Monroe.
And I guarantee that I'll have Dolly Parton's version of "Mule Skinner Blues" on my playlist by the end of the weekend, not to mention a couple of songs by the Carter Family. I'm embarrassed to admit how little I knew about those pioneers of country music, and for whatever else anyone might say about A.P. Carter, I sure am glad he wandered around those hills and hollers to gather up the music and lyrics that had echoed through the ages but might otherwise have soon faded to silence.
I've loved Patsy Cline -- what a voice! -- for years but my most precious memories of Patsy's songs are of hearing them in my Momma's voice. "Crazy" and "I Fall to Pieces" -- oh yeah.
I had never heard of Boudleaux and Felice Bryant but, wow, first, what great names, and second, wow, how much we owe them.
One of the first albums I ever listened to was "Johnny Cash at San Quentin," and I've always liked him. I never cared for his daughter Roseanne, and that opinion held the first few times she appeared on the screen, but by the end of the series, I was on her side all the way.
Likewise for Merle Haggard; my heart just went out to him after hearing the stories behind the songs. And when Dwight Yoakam broke down while reciting the lyrics to "Holding Things Together," well, I was right there with him.
A friend of mine snidely suggested that Marty Stuart "looked stupid" on this documentary. I couldn't disagree more. I thought his insights were brilliant and poetic and, in my opinion, will stand the test of time, so let's come back in 100 years and see who's right.
In the meantime, who knew Kris Kristofferson was so good-lookin' as a young man? Yowzers. Not to mention a brilliant, brilliant songwriter.
Am I the only person in the world who had never heard the song "Pancho and Lefty"? I'm just glad this ballad crossed my radar before my time on earth is done.
Roy Clark, Reba McIntire, Willie Nelson, Ricky Skaggs, Loretta Lynn, Rhiannon Giddens … and how to describe the pure charm of those Bob Wills falsetto interjections: "Tear it down, Mr. Man; tear it down now."
But just between you and me, my favorite moment of the entire 16-hour series was when they were talking about the death of Bill Monroe in 1996, and right there on the screen was the article written by Keith Lawrence for the Messenger-Inquirer: "The 'high lonesome' sound goes to heaven."
Out of all the articles that, I'm sure, were written and published about the passing of the Father of Bluegrass Music, this was the one chosen for that spotlight.
And rightly so.
For what it's worth, I made an inquiry a few years ago about nominating Keith Lawrence for the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame. I didn't get very far, but that failure is laid to my account and not his.
I know I'm not the only one who was, by turns, touched, fascinated and inspired throughout this tour of musical history. And there might be some people who weren't interested and didn't care. That's all right.
Because the only thing that matters is that the circle is still unbroken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.