Sadly, for most of us, trains are just a nuisance these days.
When they move through town, they block traffic for five minutes or so.
We look at our watches and wonder how late we'll be.
But there was a time when trains brought hundreds of people to town nearly every day.
It all ended at 4:25 a.m. on Nov. 16, 1958, when old No. 156 pulled out of Union Station headed for Louisville.
And 87 years of passenger train service ended without a whimper.
Trains belonged to the past.
During Union Station's heyday -- in the 1920s -- 18 passenger trains a day pulled into the Frederica Street station.
But by 1940, passenger trains were losing the battle to buses and automobiles.
Oh, Owensboro was still served by six trains a day in 1949.
But two were canceled that year and another two stopped running in 1954.
In April 1958, L&N officials said that each train that stopped at Union Station was boarding only 3.8 people.
The line was losing $128,000 a year by then.
That was worth about $1.2 million in today's money.
A railroad study in 1957 had found that 90 percent of us did our traveling by car.
And then, there were the airlines.
By 1958, Owensboro had two airlines -- Eastern and Ozark -- and they would carry 13,000 people out of town that year.
The passenger trains had seen better days.
I remember stories the old-timers told years ago about climbing aboard the trains at Union Station, relaxing in the dining car over coffee, reading the newspaper and stopping in Irvington for "the best pie in the world."
But trains were too slow by 1958.
They no longer created the excitement they once had.
And, as the late George Kerler wrote in the Messenger-Inquirer the day the passenger trains left town, "When No. 156 cheerfully chugged out of Union Station at 4:25 this morning, no tears fell. It is cruel, but true to say, she will not be missed."
Except in memory.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.