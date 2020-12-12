Dec. 21 is the deadline for Daviess Fiscal Court’s Daviess County Bar and Restaurant Relief Program.
The program was approved by the court on Dec. 3 and allows for up to $250,000 to be used to aid restaurants and bars in the county that pay county occupational and net profits taxes, and were adversely affected by Gov. Andy Beshear’s Nov. 18 closure orders.
The program is also open to eligible establishments in Whitesville.
The program will be funded through the county’s economic development fund and will not exceed $250,000 with eligible businesses being able to apply for $5,000 in relief, said Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly.
“This is as much an economic development issue as you can face,” Mattingly said. “This isn’t a matter of creating jobs — this is strictly a matter of job retention. We talked in the past before the pandemic about using these funds to help existing businesses stay competitive, now it is a matter of survival.”
While Mattingly had hoped to be inundated by the 30 or so eligible businesses outside of the corporate limits of Owensboro, incoming applications have been few, with only six qualified out of about 10 applications received, Mattingly said.
“We still have until Dec. 21,” he said. “Hopefully this weekend or early next week we will begin receiving more applications from eligible businesses so that we can get them this aid before Christmas and at the very least, before their slow period in January and February. Whatever we don’t use of the fund will be used toward another program.”
The application form for the Daviess County Bar and Restaurant Relief Program is available on the Fiscal Court website at daviessky.org.
Those eligible businesses will have to print the form and mail it to the Daviess County Courthouse, 212 St. Ann St. The forms must be accompanied by copies of their applicable licenses as well as a W-9, given that $5,000 will be considered a grant.
