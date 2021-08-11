I was looking for the word to describe the little bunch of newborn bunnies I found buried in my flowerbed, and came across two options.
One, and boring, I could refer to them as a colony. Or, the second word, a fluffle. Now, which would you have chosen? We don’t use fluffle so often, but I understand our cousins to the north use it all the time.
My research told me also that when rabbits get all excited that hopping around and twisting in the air is called a binky. Not only that, I learned rabbits are crepuscular, meaning they are most active at dawn and dusk, but I’ll not be using that word much. I can’t pronounce it.
I will use the word nibling, which is the neutral term for a niece or nephew. Such a nice shorthand for all those chuckleheads I love and dote on.
Since we are grouping the animal kingdom, including niblings, let me share some more with you.
For example, we have known a group of monkeys is referred to as a troop, but you can also call them a barrel of monkeys, too. For my entire life, until this morning, I thought an actual cask was involved.
Some make sense. A bloat of hippopotami. A cackle of hyenas, a tower of giraffes, a leap of leopards. A bask of crocodiles, a business of ferrets, a shadow of jaguars. But how about this.
A charm of foxes.
A smack of jellyfish.
Birds have what seem to be a built in hierarchy of names. We know about a murder of crows, and that is a fun one to throw on friends when we think they haven’t heard of it. Moving up the ranks we have an unkindness of ravens, a pandemonium of parrots, a parliament of owls until finally, a convocation of eagles.
I can see them perched in the branches of a bare and twisted tree, draped in their regalia, the furred cowls about their shoulders, gold tassels dangling past their ears.
There are other lists of words, words that enchant and enhance the English language. The quickest of searches will deliver lots of lists of “the most beautiful words.”
But I don’t know about some of them. Some lists include words with soft and lovely sounds, never mind their meaning. Words like lassitude and nemesis.
On one list I found the words quintessential, plethora and mellifluous. Now, we know what these words mean, although I had to look up mellifluous, and I think that, if we didn’t know what these words mean, we would swear they were used in the description of disease.
As in, her case of plethora has returned and it is serious, quite mellifluous, by the way. The doctors fear it may go quintessential.
No, I prefer my beautiful words to sound like what they mean. Cozy words like bungalow, labyrinth, hyacinth.
And the most beautiful words of all:
Whisper.
Illuminate.
Lullaby.
Gossamer.
Murmur.
Mother.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.