The frost really is on the pumpkin.
Actually, that might be a bit of lingering snow on the pumpkins and mums in my front yard. I had hoped they might make it until Thanksgiving, but the mums were already fading fast as I never did figure out how much, whether or if I should water them.
As usual, I had turned my gardening and horticultural responsibilities over to God, even though, with all due respect, I have to say that He didn't do such a terrific job this year, what with the drought followed by the flooding, then the early snow, but I'm not mad. I look around at the world enough to know that He has a lot more important things to worry about right now than whether that sad little bush in the corner of my yard struggles through another season.
I actually took the time to look up the original poem by James Whitcomb Riley, because I realized that although I am well familiar with the phrase about the frost being on the pumpkin, I am not sure I had ever read the rest of the poem.
Turns out it is a charming little piece, written with the cadence and in the vernacular of a person who really knew what he was talking about -- and loved it. What else can you say about a poem that describes the sound of "the rooster's hallylooyer"?
Not only that, but "pumpkin" is actually "punkin," and isn't that the way we all say it anyway?
So here is a guy who is talking about walking across the landscape of his farm in the early morning misty of an autumn morning:
"The husky, rusty tussel of the tossels of the corn
And the raspin' of the tangled leaves, as golden as the morn;
The stubble in the furries -- kindo' lonesome-like, but still
A-preachin' sermuns to us of the barns they growed to fill …"
Well, it all just reminds me of how disconnected I am from the land - and my own heritage.
My grandfather was a farmer, out near Pleasant Ridge. His house still stands, but a tree has fallen on the roof, the floor is caving into the cellar down below, and there are ominous "No Trespassing" signs on the doors.
But nobody is around to tell me to leave, so I stand on tiptoe to peek through the dusty windows -- most of which are broken anyway -- to see what I can.
There is the kitchen, the walls still painted yellow, but the decorative plates that my grandma had hung on the wall are long gone now, and I don't know where. This is where the floor is in its worst condition; the linoleum-lined sinkhole is just where the table stood.
Perhaps the floor was weakened by years of holding up that table, loaded to overflowing with food. It always amazed me that my grandmother would save every last little bit of food left over from any meal; even if it were only three green beans, she briskly scraped them into a bowl and tucked it into the already-crammed refrigerator, to be warmed and served again at the next meal until every last bit of every last item had been consumed.
The swing that hung under the big tree is gone now, but a few rusty chain links are still embedded in the bark. I stand there for a long time, closing my eyes, imagining, remembering, until I don't know the difference.
The dirt-and-gravel road that led to the barns is gone now, its trail still faintly discernable but only if you know where to look.
There are no other clues, the barns themselves being gone also, and the fence, and even the little pond where the cows waded in to cool themselves on hot summer days. There are no dragonflies darting about now, and I wonder what happened to the catfish my grandfather had stocked in that pond.
The corncrib that stood out nearer to the road is gone too. I remember the year a twister came through -- that's what he called it; not a tornado, but a twister -- and you could understand why he chose that word if only by the way the wind had twisted the wire metal cage around.
I walk around the house one more time before I leave. I know this might be the last time; even if I come back, the house may no longer be there at all.
But just as I turn to leave, I look down, and there by my foot is a bit of flint; I know what it is even before I lean over to pick it up.
It is an arrowhead. The tip is broken off, but I am pleased. This is the first, the only, arrowhead I've ever found.
My grandfather found them all the time -- still in perfect condition -- as he walked through his fields. But I don't know where they went either, and this broken one is all I have.
It is enough. The frost is on the punkin and the fodder is long ago in the shock.
