The Hemmings Motor News Great Race won't be rolling into town next month with 120 vintage cars from Japan, England, Germany, Canada and all over the United States after all.
The race was originally slated to stop in Owensboro on June 24, but it was pushed back to Aug. 22-30 by the growing coronavirus pandemic.
Now, it's been pushed back to June 2021 in hopes that the pandemic will be over by then.
The annual event features cars that date back as far as 1909 in a time-speed-distance race from San Antonio, Texas, to Greenville, South Carolina.
It's scheduled to begin on June 19 and end on June 27.
The nine-day, 2,300-mile race will bring 120 of antique automobiles to 19 cities in Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.