I drove to Louisville last Saturday, on my way to a little something called “The Show of Shows.” That sounds like something Ed Sullivan might have hosted, but no. It is sponsored by the Ohio Valley Military Society, and it is a huge gathering of people who are interested in military memorabilia.
Medals, patches, uniforms, flags, photographs — the promotions promised it all. There were more than 800 vendors and more than 2,000 tables. In fact, the event website mentioned that a previous attendee had remarked, “When you look out across this hall, you can see the curve of the earth!”
And I believe I did.
I paid $10 to get in, but that included a big fat book loaded with photos, vendor contact information and tons of other information, and then I joined thousands of other people who shuffled up and down and up and down the zillions of aisles, looking at stuff, talking to one another, trading war stories and striking deals.
The difference was, I had no idea what I was actually looking at. Or looking for.
So you may wonder why I was there at all.
Well, my Dad does a lot of nice things for me, but there never really seems to be any opportunities for me to do something nice for him, especially since he lives in Buffalo. But he has been collecting military memorabilia for more than 70 years, and is still on the hunt for a few odds and ends, so, well, who knew, maybe I would get lucky.
And here is the story of that.
I called Dad to ask what he was looking for, but emphasized that this place was huge — HUGE! — with thousands of tables and millions — MILLIONS! — of items. Secretly, I figured I had two chances of finding any specific item (slim and fat) but here I was, so there you go.
“Army Air Corps sterling silver wings,” Dad replied promptly. “These will be about three inches long. I’m looking for the navigator wings. They will have an armillary sphere in the middle. And the liaison wings, with an ‘L’ in the middle. Clutch-back or pinback, either way is fine.”
I scribbled all this down on a scrap of paper. I do know what an “L” looks like but had no idea what an “armillary sphere” is, so the chances of me finding that one dwindled to less than zero.
“I’ll do my best,” I promised, hoping I sounded more confident than I felt, then plunged into the crowd feeling, and no doubt looking, like a lost soul.
What every lost soul needs is a little salvation, and miraculously enough, I found mine not 10 minutes later as I wandered past a table on which a display of wings was neatly arranged.
There were dozens of them, all with some kind of design or emblem in the center. Some had a shield, some had propellers, some had … well, I don’t know what the other stuff was.
“Can I help you find something?” asked the nice man behind the table.
I fumbled with my scribbled notes. “Um, yeah,” I said. “I need, uh, some navigator wings.”
He pointed to the one that was right in front of me. It had some kind of swirly-looking design in the center. “There you go,” he said. “Note the armillary, or astrolabe design.”
I nodded, hoping I looked like I was noting whatever that was, and picked up the wings, which were pinned to a laminated card. I turned it over; $80, yow.
Well, this was no time to be proud. “Do you mind if I call my Dad and let you talk to him?” I asked. “I don’t know what I’m looking at here. I have no idea what this stuff is, but he will.”
“Sure!” the guy replied, and a moment later he was talking to my Dad on my cell phone. “Liaison wings? Yes, got ’em right here,” he said. (Oops, I’d already forgotten to look for the “L” wings.) “Sure, I can do that. OK, ’bye!”
He returned my phone and proceeded to wrap up two sets of wings, which he then handed over to me with a smile.
“Um, how much do I owe you?” I asked, noting that the “L” wings were $100 and hoping Dad had bargained this guy down to a figure that wouldn’t overwhelm my checking account.
He shrugged. “Your Dad said he would mail me a check.”
I tried to look as honest as possible, and insisted on writing my name and contact information down for the guy. Then I urged him to call my cell phone from his and held mine up as it rang to prove I had really given him my real number.
“I promise Dad will send you a check,” I assured him.
He didn’t seem worried. “I’m sure he will,” he said.
“Do you have a card?” I asked. It had finally occurred to me that neither Dad nor I would have had any idea where to send that promised check.
He handed me a card. I shook his hand.
We talked some more. I shook his hand again.
We said our farewells. I shook his hand again.
I carefully wrapped the silver wings and sent them winging their way to Buffalo. I paid extra to insure the package.
Dad will love the wings. The nice man will get his check.
And I will remember what the Greatest Generation was all about.
