Business owner Yvette Nelson and her husband Chris Nelson seek to invest back into the McLean County community with their new business The Greenery in Calhoun.
The Greenery is a floral shop that sells floral arrangements in addition to tuxedo rentals and a wide range of items for basket arrangements, memorial gifts and other special occasions, along with several home decor items, according to Yvette Nelson.
Nelson officially opened the shop on Aug. 20 in the same building where the McLean County News office is on East Second Street in Calhoun.
“I approached the newspaper about purchasing their building and everything just kind of started rolling from there,” she said.
After buying the building in March, Nelson and her husband immediately began extensive renovations.
“Everything has been touched, so there’s been upgrades to the flooring, the walls,” she said. “We kind of breathed some life back into this building again and the community seems to be very appreciative of it.”
Nelson said that the opportunity to open her business in Calhoun came from the lack of businesses in the community.
“Throughout the years...you see businesses close permanently and then that service is gone, so in order to get that service you have to go to an outlying community, so we saw an opportunity here in Calhoun for a florist,” she said.
Nelson chose the building as the site for her business because of her history working for the newspaper as a former advertising representative and sales manager. She said that because of her personal attachment to the building, she wanted to keep the character and integrity of the building for which it was originally designed.
“The renovations were more extensive than we thought, but you know, the building just needed to be loved and cared,” she said.
Nelson also said that she found several interesting items while remodeling including a childhood photo of her husband that he had never seen before, as well as antique press plates that she plans on displaying in the shop.
Nelson’s sister-in-law, Nicky Kessinger, will also set up a photography studio in the back of the building sometime in September.
While The Greenery has opened in the building, the newspaper office is still housed in an office at the back of the shop. Community members are welcome to visit by appointment.
cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
