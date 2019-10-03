Folks in this region really need to find a way to capitalize on the Harpe Brothers.
They were serial killers before the term had ever been coined.
Jack the Ripper is still big business for tourism in London.
And the Harpes could do the same for Muhlenberg County.
The Harpes were as dastardly as any two men who ever walked this country.
As he lay dying on a Muhlenberg County hillside in 1799, the man they called "Big Harpe" had only one regret.
He had left a trail of 30 to 40 bodies -- maybe more -- across the Kentucky, Illinois and Tennessee frontier.
For that, he expressed no sorrow.
But Big Harpe said he wished he hadn't swung his baby by the heels and bashed its head against a tree to stop its crying.
Their identities aren't clear.
They may have been brothers named Micajah and Wiley.
Or they may have been cousins named William and Joshua.
Historians are divided on their relationship and even their first names.
But they agree that Big Harpe and Little Harpe created terror on the American frontier years ago -- from 1798 to 1799.
In Muhlenberg County, the spot where the posse gunned down Big Harpe 220 years ago is still called Harpe's Hill.
And a state historical marker near Harpe's Head in Webster County marks the spot where the outlaw's severed head was hung in a tree as a warning to others who might follow his footsteps.
One problem with their history is the first real look at their lives was written by Judge James Hall of Shawneetown, Illinois, in 1828 -- nearly 30 years after Big Harpe's death.
And he mostly relied on the memories of witnesses.
When Kentucky posted a $300 bounty -- worth nearly $4,500 today -- on each of their heads in 1799, the wanted posters said Big Harpe was 30 or 32 and Little Harpe, a few years younger.
Sometime between 1795 and 1797, historians agree, the Harpes turned up in eastern Tennessee with three women they had kidnapped.
Their killing spree started in Tennessee and moved into Kentucky and Illinois.
The beginning of the end came in 1799 when they moved into a cabin on Canoe Creek near Henderson.
In August, the Harpes planned to attack the home of Silas McBee.
The final spree
But the dogs scared them off and instead, they stopped at the home of Moses Stegall, about five miles east of Dixon.
There, they murdered Maj. William Love, a teacher, allegedly for snoring, and tomahawked Mrs. Stegall for screaming and her 4-month-old baby for crying.
To cover the crime, they burned the cabin.
By morning, McBee had formed a posse of seven men from the neighborhood and set out in pursuit.
The next day, they discovered two more murder victims along the trail -- neighbors who had come to help put out the fire.
The posse caught up with Big Harpe and his two wives in Muhlenberg County.
Harpe galloped away, leaving his wives behind.
And the posse fired at him, striking him once in the leg.
A man named John (or Samuel) Leiper fired and missed.
Then, he borrowed a rifle and galloped after Big Harpe, shooting him in the spine.
Harpe rode slowly away, bleeding badly.
Finally, the posse caught him, pulled him to the ground and sat waiting for him to die.
One of them brought the dying man a drink of water in one of his boots.
But justice wasn't gentle on the Kentucky frontier.
Some say Stegall shot and killed Harpe.
Some say Stegall cut off the outlaw's head with a butcher knife, while Harpe was still alive.
Harpe's headless body was left beside the trail on what is now Harpe's Hill in Muhlenberg County near Graham until it was devoured by animals.
There are also two versions about what happened to the head.
One says it was placed in the forks of a tree on the main road three miles north of Dixon -- some 40 miles northwest of Harpe's body.
The other says it was impaled on a lance near the same spot.
Little Harpe escaped to Mississippi, where he was recognized and hanged in Jefferson County on Feb. 4, 1804.
To serve as a warning to others, his head was also cut off and impaled on a stake by the Natchez Trace.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.