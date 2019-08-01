It's hard to believe, but a generation has grown up since the days when Greater Ministries International -- and the Church of the Avenger -- filed a $10 billion lawsuit against three newspapers, including the Messenger-Inquirer.
And a lot of people have moved here since those days in the late 1990s.
Recently, a couple of people have asked me about those days.
So, here's what happened.
The Rev. Gerald Payne, founder of Greater Ministries, was fond of quoting Luke 6:38.
"Give, and it shall be given unto you; good measure, pressed down, and shaken together, and running over," he would tell his followers. "For with the same measure that ye mete withal, it shall be measured to you again."
What that meant, the Florida minister told Christians across the country, was that if they gave God their money, he'd double it in 17 months.
And give, they did.
Nearly half a billion dollars worth during the go-go 1990s.
What could be safer than money given to God?
Well, Payne said the money was going to God.
But, you made the checks out to Payne's Tampa, Florida.-based Greater Ministries International.
He bragged of owning gold mines, diamond mines, banks and, after Oct. 5, 1996, a hotel in Owensboro.
Greater Ministries created a Kentucky corporation -- Servco -- to buy and operate Owensboro's Executive Inn Rivermont.
The name stood for "Serving Christ in Construction," Payne told me once.
Payne claimed his organization had 100,000 members in the United States and 40,000 abroad.
He talked about his work with the poor, with the homeless and with others too often ignored by society.
"We will always be in controversy," Payne said. "As long as we are the Christian security, we will have problems. But we will triumph over our adversaries."
It all ended in 2001 when a federal jury in Tampa found him guilty of 19 counts of fraud, conspiracy and money laundering.
His wife, Betty, was convicted on 16 counts.
He was sentenced to 27 years in federal prison and she drew a sentence of 12 years and seven months -- including 16 months the judge added to her sentence after she read a statement portraying herself and her husband as victims of the government.
Three other church leaders were also convicted of a variety of charges.
Thousands of people who trusted Payne lost their life savings.
Many of them lost homes and cars.
Nearly $175 million in claims have been filed against the bankrupt Florida ministry.
But about the only money available to pay them was the $5 million that John Bays, an Illinois businessman, paid in 1999 for Owenboro's Executive Inn at a bankruptcy auction.
During the three years Greater Ministries ran the hotel, there were reports of the involvement of something called the Church of the Avenger -- a Tampa-based organization with alleged white supremacist, anti-Semitic ties.
Both organizations filed suit in federal court against the Messenger-Inquirer and two other newspapers, saying the newspapers "have intentionally, maliciously and savagely attacked Plaintiffs in an effort to slander, defame and cause irreparable harm to the Plaintiffs through their derogatory claims and remarks, most of which they know to be blatant lies, laced with innuendo that would lead the general public to believe that the Plaintiffs are out to cause harm to America."
The judge tossed the suit, saying they had no standing in federal court.
It was obvious from the beginning that there was some kind of scam going on.
That was definitely one of the weirdest periods in Owensboro history.
The Executive Inn didn't last long after that.
It closed in 2008 and was imploded 17 months later.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
