Several things go well past my way of thinking -- some make me wonder with disgust and others make my heart flutter with warmth.
And if you're thinking this is partly one of my anti-golden years' meltdowns, you're right. It's a right reserved for old folks who like to believe we're right every once in a while.
A recent mancave-type discussion wrapped around traveling and the safest way to get from here to there. My preference, by air, held some merit but lost out in the final analysis.
The opposition cited fear of heights, speed (that you really can't detect when you're 30,000 feet up) pricing and some bad weather scheduling.
My argument was safety. Yes, there have been some tragic plane crashes and heavy losses of life. But, such crashes are rare by comparison.
The overriding factor between flying and driving is that people who fly large passenger planes don't play with cell phones. That's a hard point to get over, but it spells good business for funeral homes.
End of first lesson.
Perhaps there is nobody on the face of this earth that dislikes referring to children as kids any more than myself. You can hear it anywhere you go, all over radio and television and, yes, in newspapers also.
I was told a long, long time ago that the word "kid" is nothing more than another name for a young goat. Is there anything about a child that reminds you of a goat?
Not me!
My bride and I had four children and I can't remember ever seeing four legs on any of them.
And there's a good reason for that. They were always infants, babies, toddlers, youngsters, teenagers and adults. Never kids.
I remember being in an Evansville mall several years ago with two of our children when a friend from Owensboro walked up.
"Are those your kids? she asked.
"No," my bride said. "We don't have any kids.
"Well my goodness." the friend continued, "I was sure I heard where you guys had four kids."
"That was my husband's uncle," my bride replied. "He had four kids on his farm and he killed one last week."
"He what?" the friend asked in alarm."Did they arrest him for murder?"
"No," Anita answered. "He and his family ate the evidence."
Nice having your best friend working on your side.
And about those heart-warming times.
I was in church last Sunday morning and couldn't help but notice the several young couples entering the sanctuary with infants in hand-held carriers or watching their toddlers prancing up the center aisle with more cuteness than should be allowed.
And almost always, a couple of the babies will decide religion is not what it's cracked up to be and follow with a little crying. But sure enough, that disruption will cease when mom or dad carries them back to the crying room - with smiles on their faces.
Sweet, very sweet.
