Back in April, out of boredom and curiosity, I took the Johns Hopkins Contact Tracer training. It was a six-hour video workshop with module quizzes and a final exam I had to pass to get my certificate. At the time it was also free, which was lovely.
I spent the better part of a week completing it, not every day but a couple of hours a day. It wasn’t hard but I was a better student than I ever was when I was taking classes for credit, and I wanted to do it right. I would pause the video, rewind, watch again the bits that were confusing or that had occurred when my mind wandered. I was dedicated.
What followed was one of my favorite things. I was the expert when discussing the virus with my friends. They didn’t all see it that way, uninformed louts that they are, but I knew it to be true. I had one particularly lively debate with a pal who had to talk to an actual contact tracer, and I am here to tell you, as I told her, the information that tracer gave her was incorrect.
I knew what I was talking about. I have a certificate. I took notes.
I don’t think she was ever convinced, and it doesn’t matter, now that all the proper time limits for quarantine and infection have passed. But what I came to realize was this. First, I felt less helpless and uncertain about the virus, because knowledge is power. And then, I was reminded of how much I love to learn. And just about anything.
I have a professional credential I keep current and it requires a certain amount of CEU classes every three years. Usually, my renewal date slips up on me and I scurry around in a panic trying to find continuing education courses to fulfill my obligation, usually with just weeks to spare.
After my success with the contact tracer class, I starting exploring online CEU classes to take so I can maintain my license. And then, in a coincidence that can’t be coincidence, two other options landed at my house — one on my computer and the other in my mailbox.
Piddling around on the interwebs one day, I saw my alma mater was offering my degree completely online, and when I clicked on it, I was taken to a page that showed the college had added some new program options that intrigued me. Hmmm, I thought. I wonder.
And then I thought, hmmm, aren’t I of a certain age and might I be eligible for the Donovan Scholar program? And yes, yes, I am. Any Kentucky resident 65 or over is eligible for the Donavan Scholar program at state-supported institutions. They may take up to six hours of coursework a semester free of charge, although there may be some limits for online classes, which may be an issue this fall.
Students need to apply and applications are available online from each institution and there are also deadlines — UK’s deadline is Aug. 1, so chop chop if that is your goal. But why let the little ‘uns have all the fun with those new notebooks and cedar pencils and multi-colored ink pens? It looks like we aren’t getting out of the house any time soon.
On the same day I remembered about Donovan Scholar program, I received in the mail the big colorful catalog, “The Great Courses: The World’s Greatest Professors at Your Fingertips.” The offerings are many and varied, everything from mastering the fine art of painting to learning how to play the guitar to exploring the diversity of Christianity’s canonical text or learning about the 2500 years of Celtic history and how it shaped the world. And so much more.
For new subscribers, the first five classes are $35 each, and they are taught by faculty from some of the best colleges and universities in the country, sometimes beyond.
You can see for yourself at OrderGreatClasses.com.
Cruising through a big box store this week I picked up a handful of notebooks on deep discount for back-to-school kiddos. I can’t wait to start taking more classes so I can be right, right and right about almost everything when I next chat with my friends. They just never get enough of it.
