I love Christmas. I listen to Christmas songs all year, and I seek out radio stations that play nothing but Christmas music all through the month of December. I know all the words to most of them, and I sing along, loudly if not well.
I can spend hours wandering through aisles of Christmas decorations at stores. Well, not this year, of course, but you know what I mean. I look at every little thing: The wreaths, the swags, the trees, ornaments, ribbons, wrapping paper, lights, cards, things you hang on your wall, things you set around just to look pretty.
And I love driving around to look at the elaborate decorations other people put up on their houses and in their yards.
But — and this might surprise you — I don’t do a lot of decorating for Christmas. There have been years that I haven’t even put up a tree.
Don’t get me wrong; as part of my love for Christmas, I also love decorations.
Other people’s.
This year, I noticed a lot of decorations going up earlier than usual, including a lot that went up even before Thanksgiving, and a few that had barely let Halloween fade away. That was fine with me; I totally get it. If there was ever a year to try to rush toward its end, it is 2020.
Even before my plans for celebrating Thanksgiving went by the wayside, I had made up my mind that this year, I would definitely put up a tree and a few decorations around the house. My idea was to get this done on the weekend after Thanksgiving.
But Thanksgiving evening found me dragging boxes out of the storage building in my backyard. In the twilight of the day, I climbed up to replace my Thanksgiving flag with a Christmas design. I took down the autumn wreath and put up the holly. I pulled the colorful orange and yellow leaves out of my decorative lantern and filled it with red and white ornaments. I put my little tree together, wrapped it with a string of lights and carefully arranged colorful bulbs on the branches and a silver star at the top.
And then I did something I have never, ever, never done before in my entire life:
I put up Christmas lights on my house.
Just one string, but it still counts.
I bought these lights on clearance after Christmas last year, and I’ve been looking forward to putting them up ever since then. Back in the summer, in anticipation of this project, I coaxed my son into balancing precariously on a stepladder to screw a series of cup hooks under the awning of my front porch, just so I would have a place to hang my lights.
He did it — sweating and grimly silent, as he often is when he does these kinds of things for me — as I stood at a distance, directing him to move that hook over a little, left left left right there no back yes there, and then he climbed down and put the stepladder away and asked what I intended to hang from those hooks.
“Christmas lights,” I said brightly. (Get it?)
He wiped the perspiration off his forehead and sighed. “You don’t put up lights,” he reminded me.
“But this year, I will,” I said.
And I did.
How could I have known? Well, of course, I couldn’t have known when I bought those lights that this would be the year, the year of all years, that we need as much light, as much brightness, as much beauty as we can possibly bring to this world.
Because when I say I love Christmas, I mean it. But what I mean, and what I love, is the spirit of Christmas. I believe with all my heart in the hope of peace on earth, goodwill to all. I believe with all my heart in the promise of Emmanuel. I believe in all the joy and love and faith that are the spirit of the Christmas season.
I believe in Christmas. My Christmas lights, shining silent and bright in the dark of light, say so.
