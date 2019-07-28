History is defined as the study of past events, particularly human affairs.
It is more than simply a dry depiction of human affairs, but an active and noble pursuit of where we come from, how we got here, who we are and the potential for who we could become.
For Kentuckians, there was a long espoused belief, one that was etched in bold-face in the textbooks many of us carried in our formative years, that prior to European and African settlement of the lands south of the Ohio River, between the Big Sandy and Mississippi Rivers, that Kentucky had never been permanently settled. Instead, it had solely existed as hunting grounds and the stage for battle after bloody battle between various American Indian tribes.
Hence the moniker, "Dark and Bloody Ground."
The rather ominous history is credited to statements made by the leader of the Chickamauga Cherokee, Dragging Canoe. During March 1775 treaty negotiations between the Cherokee Nation and Richard Henderson's Transylvania Company at Sycamore Shoals, Tennessee, which gave most of the land that would become Kentucky to the company, Dragging Canoe reportedly said toward the end of negotiations, that, "A dark cloud hung over the land, known as the Bloody Ground."
His statements and the notion that Kentucky was simply mired in bloody intertribal conflict was strengthened by Kentucky historian John Filson in his book, "The Discovery, Settlement and Present State of Kentucke." Filson's account and the belief that endured as fact for hundreds of years is wrong, and simply myth, said Kentucky Heritage Council African and Native American Coordinator, Tressa Brown.
"They (Native Americans) lived here. This wasn't just a hunting ground," she said. "They had fairly large towns, there are plenty of sites that show towns and villages. Some sites were used for decades at a time. Some were large, some had palisades and they had large swaths of agricultural land. The whole notion of no-one living in Kentucky is a myth.
"There are a lot of misconceptions about where these people went because of the stories told about when (Daniel) Boone and (Thomas) Walker and (Simon) Kenton came across the Cumberland Gap that there weren't people here. By that point in the Kentucky time frame, there had been things that caused depopulation -- intertribal warfare (and) there were different epidemics that passed through and decimated the populations. Because of that, especially warfare between the Shawnee and Cherokee, it was depopulated."
Kentucky's native history began more than 11,000 years ago with the First People. This period is the longest in the state's native history and spans from 9,500 BCE (Before Common Era) to CE (Common Era) 1539. Much of this period, which spans the evolution of native culture all the way up to the time of Foreign Influences (1539-1730), and its traditions are lost to us and exist on the archeological record through various findings on the technological developments discovered at various sites, according to "Kentucky" by A. Gwynn Henderson and David Pollack in Native America: A State-by-State Historical Encyclopedia. Volume One: Alabama-Louisiana (2012).
These late Ice Age people were hunter-gatherers and dealt with massive changes in climate and culture. These ancestors of Kentucky's native people lived in small, mobile groups, hunted Ice Age animals like woolly mammoths and mastodons, and foraged for plant food. As time advanced, so did the hunting and cultural styles of early "Kentuckians" as they began to rely more heavily on plant life.
In fact, Kentucky's Red River Gorge, has in recent years been identified as a 5,000-year-old center of plant domestication, making it one of six places globally to be considered a World Hearth of Plant Domestication where people first domesticated native plants. Kentucky's Native ancestors began to cultivate the eight seed-producing plants that archaeologists call the "Eastern Agricultural Complex," according to southeasternarchaeology.org. These are sunflower, sumpweed, goosefoot, maygrass, erect knotweed, giant ragweed amaranth and little barley. They also grew squash and corn.
As ways of life changed due to climate, trade and especially agriculture, these once nomadic people began to remain in their camps longer adopting more of a seasonal approach, based off of harvest times.
About 1,000 BCE until CE 1,000, Kentucky's native ancestors split right down the geographic center of the Falls of the Ohio, located on the banks of the Ohio River at Clarksville, Indiana. West of the Falls consisted of hunter-gatherer-gardeners referred to as the "Crab Orchard Complex," and East of the Falls, referred to as the "Adena." Those in the west lived in sedentary villages and base camps while settlements in the east remained small and dispersed, according to the encyclopedia.
These groups evolved into "Mississippians" west of the Falls and "Fort Ancient" east of the Falls. Both groups were distinct from one another with "Mississippians" adopting town-and-mound centers as the focal point of their social and ceremonial lives developing into chiefdoms, whose villages could hold upward of 600 people. "Fort Ancient" people developed agrarian lifestyles as well, but adopted a "slash-and-burn" approach to farming, prompting them to move their villages every 10 to 50 years. They remained tribal and their society was predominantly made up of many loosely affiliated tribes.
By the beginning of European encroachment, Kentucky's native people east of the Falls were scattered along the major drainages, and west of the Falls, villages were clustered at the mouth of the Wabash River. Between 1400-1450, "Mississippian" chiefdoms in Western Kentucky collapsed and settlements were abandoned, creating what is known as the "Vacant Quarter." From there, beginning in the late 1600s to the mid-1700s, the native population of Kentucky began to disappear.
From 1730 and on, the best-known chapter in Kentucky's native past, the tribal names of Kentucky's native people, the Shawnee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Yuchi, Cherokee, Delaware and Iroquois (The Iroquois and Cherokee came later according to archeologists) began to be documented in historical record, but most lar concentrations of native populations were gone, Brown said.
"By the time Andrew Jackson removed everybody east of the Mississippi, the populations in Kentucky were much diminished," she said. "There were no concentrated peoples at that time, no villages or towns that were predominantly native. At that point, people went underground and identified as Black Irish, African-American, whatever they could. Prior to that, they did not advertise that they were native. The cultural identity in the state became a combined Appalachian identity as opposed to a tribal one.
"There are people that remained because they didn't put their names on federal rolls as tribal members. That is why there are so many claims in Kentucky, especially Cherokee, but there are Chickasaw, Choctaw and Shawnee as well as smaller tribes here as well."
Essentially, Kentucky's history is long and full of historical holes that have been filled with myths, misinformation and just a plain lack of archeological evidence. This being said, there are discoveries being made constantly that paint a further picture of Kentucky's rich history.
To further fill in the blanks, especially in Owensboro and Daviess County's place in "Mississippian" and Shawnee history, the Owensboro Museum of Science and History has installed its First People of Yellow Banks exhibit, said Museum Director Kathy Olson, to help the community better understand its roots.
"We don't know for sure what happened to the "Mississippian" culture," she said. "That isn't to say that we won't know at some point, but it, like many similar stories, is most likely a combination of things from internal strife, war, European disease -- there are so many possibilities. This exhibit and understanding this part of our history is so important because, yes it is regional, but if we are going to tell our story, we have to start at the beginning and this is the beginning.
"It is a diverse and rich story that spans thousands of years. It is a story that we can't tell completely and I don't know if we ever will, but it is important that we learn as much as we can and honor those that came before us."
For more information on Kentucky, Daviess County and Owensboro's native past and the exhibit, contact the museum at 270- 687-2732, or visit the Kentucky Heritage Council at heritage.ky.gov.
