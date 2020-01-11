The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum's music series "The Nashville Songwriter" returns on Thursday with four up-and-coming songwriters discussing their music and performing their songs.
The event features Ele Ivory, Annika Bennett, Molly Martin and Abby Siler.
Ivory, an indie artist/songwriter, won BMI's John Lennon Scholarship Award in 2019.
She was featured on season 15 of NBC's "The Voice."
Bennett is an ASCAP award-winning singer-songwriter who signed with Sony Records in Nashville and later switched to being an independent artist.
Her sound is described as an amalgamation of folk, pop and indie.
Martin grew up on Mississippi Gulf Coast, where she was influenced by Delta blues, spirituals and the jazz and brass bands of nearby New Orleans.
Siler is a songwriting student at Lipscomb University.
The series, sponsored by Jagoe Homes, takes place in the lobby of the Hall of Fame.
"The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum works hard to present music that matters," Chris Joslin, the Hall's executive director, said in a news release. "I like to refer to this as 'Music with a Mission'."
He said, "Creating a songwriter series featuring Nashville-based writers in an intimate setting feels very authentic. One of our objectives is to create unique experiences around the music, so we are transforming our lobby into a café for this series each month enabling people to experience the music up close and personal with each singer/songwriter. What a great opportunity to hear Nashville-based songwriters do what they do best right here in Owensboro."
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $15 each for reserved seating and $5 for general admission.
They're available at www.bluegrasshall.org/live-music-events/concerts/
Bar, concessions and table service are available during each concert.
