When you live alone, you sometimes don’t notice the odd little routines of your household.
And when you live in a small house, you might not realize how very noticeable those odd routines become to a houseguest.
My youngest son came in for a visit about a month ago. As has become his routine when he visits, he sleeps on the reclining loveseat in my living room. It is at times like this that I most appreciate the fact that he is not a complainer. And in fact, he seems to make himself very comfortable there, perhaps because I give him my best blanket — the one I bought for a dollar at a yard sale a few summers ago — and “the good pillows,” and because he can watch TV until he falls asleep late at night.
I, on the other hand, go to bed early and get up early.
But wanting to be a good hostess, I get up very quietly, trying not to make any noise as I brush my teeth and change from my pajamas into the sloppy sweatpants that I wear when I walk my dog Rufus in the mornings.
Rufus, however, is not quite as considerate.
So there I was, brushing my teeth, blinking rather blearily at my reflection in the bathroom mirror, when I heard a nervous voice tentatively calling my name:
“Mom? You OK in there?”
Always brilliant at 5 a.m., I garbled, “Huh?” around a mouthful of toothpaste.
“Is everything all right?”
I spat, then padded over to open the door between my bedroom and the living room. My son was sitting up on the loveseat, staring anxiously toward the door. He sighed with relief when he saw me.
“I’m fine,” I said. “Why wouldn’t I be?”
He floundered for a moment, then said, “Rufus was … Well, I thought something was wrong. He was whining and, I dunno, dancing around or something. I could hear his toenails clicking on the floor.”
I looked down at my dog, who was indeed tippy-tapping eagerly at my side.
“Oh!” I said. It was all coming clear now. “Well! He knows it’s time to go for a walk. He’s just excited to get going, that’s all.”
Timmy settled back into the (good) pillows. “I just heard all that racket and thought maybe Rufus was trying to tell me you had a heart attack or fell or passed out or something.”
I laughed, reaching down to scratch Roof’s ears.
“No, I’m fine,” I said, “but thanks to both of you for caring.”
Now Timmy was trying to act nonchalant. “I didn’t care,” he said, then stopped when he saw the look I gave him. “I mean,” he hurried to clarify, “it was kinda like those dopey old ‘Lassie’ shows: ‘Arf! Arf!’ ‘What’s wrong, Lassie?’ ‘Arf! Arf!’ ‘What’s that? Timmy fell in the well? Again? How about we cover the damn well?’ ”
We were both laughing now. “All right, thanks for coming to rescue me from the well,” I said. “Anyway, I think Rufus is going to spin out of orbit if we don’t get going on this walk. We’ll be back later.”
Rufus zoomed to the closet where I keep his leash — he is always afraid I’ll forget where it is — and then raced back across the living room to skid to a halt at the front door, waiting for me to snap it onto his collar. I waved a brief farewell to my son as Roof yanked me out the door and down the driveway as we began our morning stroll.
“Well, Roofie,” I said as we turned onto the sidewalk, “let’s enjoy our walk … but be on the lookout for uncovered wells.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.