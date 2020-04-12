A lot of people have traveled life’s highway but not all of them ended up at the same destination. That old road witnessed a lot of stops, some happy, some sad and others that might have left potholes.
I traveled that road and a lot of it was what this column has been all about. And I suspect it’s been what a lot of weekly column writers have written about. In my situation, it’s worked out rather well because a lot of my readers — or so I’ve been told — have traveled the same road.
At least one reader has suggested I get off the old road and look for a newer one.
I was an old, old man when I was first asked to join up with the Messenger-Inquirer and that sort of gave me a built-in following. It’s been my experience in this business that a lot more elderly folks read newspapers than do the younger set.
Yes, I know that some of what’s being said here is old, but so am I. I also know I heard from two old friends in the last few days and what they had to say made me very glad I traveled the old road.
Steve Kimmel, a former Owensboro police office and former Ohio County deputy sheriff, sent me one of the most fantastic text messages a person could ever hope to receive. It made me glad I’m an old fossil and hoping I remain that way for a long time.
Bob Slack, a former St. Francis Academy school mate, reached me through another friend by phone and unloaded some very nice utterances.
If this sounds like bragging then put me on the list. If it doesn’t, let it be known I didn’t try hard enough.
I live on that old road and only come back to Lydia Drive to eat and rest up a little. I’ve seen the good things, the old things and have tripped over some of the potholes. And I hope I’m on it when my final bell rings. It’s a lot better being on a road you know than one that was built by electronics.
And don’t get me wrong. All of that technology will be great for column writers a long way down their road. They’ll be telling about how they sent pictures on their cell phone and how cell phones caused them to have an accident.
They’ll never know how much fun it was cutting in on somebody’s party line phone or getting to Louisville without the help of a global positioning system/device.
That’s its folks. I haven’t done a thing but grow a couple of hours older, make a few folks unhappy and get lost on that old road.
Have a nice day and get older happily.
