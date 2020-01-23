The Estes Elementary School site base decision making council is currently in the process of hiring a new principal at the school, following the resignation of Shari Holzmeyer last summer.
After 11 years of working with Estes Elementary School students and families, Holzmeyer took a job with Henderson County Schools.
Ryan Williams, who was previously the assistant principal at the school, was named the interim principal at that time.
Jared Revlett, OPS spokesman, said the school’s SBDM must complete two trainings before going over applications for the position, the first of which is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23. The second training will be sometime within the next two weeks, he said.
The position, which has already been posted, must be posted for 15 days before applications are considered, Revlett said.
“They will collect those applications and then go through the screening process and decide on candidates to interview,” he said. “Then they will bring in the superintendent, or in this case interim superintendent, and discuss some options with him.”
As the interim superintendent, Matthew Constant is considered the chair of this principal selection process.
Constant said the council will “undertake the search process very seriously because having a strong school leader matters (in order) to do many of the facets of the school environment.”
“We are looking for a strong academic leader who has a passion for at-promise kids and understands the Estes culture and neighborhood,” he said.
Tami Wahler, an Estes teacher, is the vice-chair of the search process. She said the SBDM council must go through six hours of training before going through the process. The SBDM council decided to have the chance to hire the new principal themselves, she said, because they know what they want in a new leader.
“We are ready to make the best decisions for our very diverse population at Estes,” Wahler said.
Throughout the process, she said, the SBDM council will be appealing to parents and other teachers in the school so they can have their input for what they want in their next principal.
The process is supposed to be relatively quick, and the hope is to have somebody in the position by the end of February, Revlett said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
