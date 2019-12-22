The season of Christmas is a time of wonderment, be you 2 years old or 86 years older than that.
It also is a time for heartbreak and sadness.
So why, you ask, if it's such a great time, why am I throwing garbage in the ointment?
I guess when you've lived as long as I have you construct different measurements for a lot of different things.
A 2-year-old, under normal conditions, sees nothing but beauty and excitement with the arrival of Christmas Day. And when that day finally arrives it is fantastic and beyond belief.
And that toddler, as the years rapidly pass, will come to know what us older folks know. While still a great season, years and come-down-the-chimney memories can change the completion.
When we knew Santa Claus was real, Christmas was out of this world. When the jolly old gent became more fictional, memories opened a new door and a different outlook moved in. Instead of believing in Santa, we had our own children and pushed the man of merriment in their direction.
And then it was an entirely different ballgame. Commercialism removed a lot of the excitement and costs became a problem for many.
But all of that was a natural progression.
When I was in that youthful category we didn't have the communications extravagance now available. We knew what Dick Tracy, and Blondie and Dagwood, were doing but the rest of the world had not yet come down our street.
That street would grow into a monster that eventually would punish us with school shootings, mass murders in businesses and bombings on our streets. The victims of those senseless acts would burden the Christmas season for many survivors.
And despite the efforts of our law enforcement agencies, no relief is yet in sight. Senseless people do senseless things and all the rest of can do is hope our time never comes.
Sorry about the doom and gloom at a time when joy is supposed to dominate. And dominate it will. Thanks to an area in the nation that is not regularly lambasted by the acts of nature and the ruthlessness of many, our Christmases will only be dampened by customary attacks on our billfolds.
Most of my Christmases have been good, fun and blessed and I hope all of yours have been likewise. We no longer look for Santa to come down the chimney but leaning on our memories of yesteryear, we know he's still there.
Have a great day with your children, your grandchildren and family members, and say something kind to somebody who has been really good for those who took the brunt of all that is bad and unnecessary.
Merry Christmas.
