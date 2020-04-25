We will never know.
But count me among the people — the many hundreds of people — who are now wondering whether we were infected with the coronavirus long before it was supposed to have arrived in the United States.
It was back in December of last year — 2019. I flew home from Buffalo, New York, after celebrating Thanksgiving and my Dad’s 90th birthday. There was a blizzard coming through, and I ended up being routed and rerouted onto various flights that took me who knows where before I finally landed in Nashville late that afternoon.
I spent the night there at the home of my brother and his wife. They had also gone to Buffalo with me, but when our original reservations were canceled, we split up to find separate flights home on whatever planes had an empty seat.
At some point along the way, I had the vague notion that airplanes are a good place to get sick, but it was no more than a passing thought. Certainly not anything to worry about.
A week went by.
And I got sick.
Cough. Fever.
And I just had the sense that I was about to get a lot sicker.
So I went to one of those minor-emergi places, where they gave me a lame prescription for a generic antibiotic that did absolutely no good whatsoever. I might as well have been eating M&Ms.
Except I wasn’t eating anything because I just didn’t feel like it.
Sure enough, I was getting sicker, so I called my “real” doctor. His assistant listened to my lungs, said it sounded like I had the flu and pneumonia, promised he was going to “knock this thing out,” and gave me a handful of robust prescriptions.
I set my alarm and sorted out the various pills and medications so I would be sure to take them on time, and proceeded to get sicker and weaker.
It was hard to breathe.
I slept sitting up in the big chair in my living room because every time I tried to lie down, my lungs filled with so much fluid that they squeaked.
This was interesting, and I actually tested it a couple of times just to be sure.
Yes, they really squeaked.
As fascinating as that was, and as bad as I felt, I knew this was not good.
At some point, my son called me. “You sound terrible,” he said.
“I feel terrible,” I croaked.
“Maybe you need to go to the hospital,” he suggested.
“I’m too sick to go anywhere,” I coughed.
And I was.
But I did manage to stagger to my feet long enough to fill my dog’s food and water bowls … and unlock the front door.
I figured that if I died, I didn’t want anyone to have to break the door down and discover that my starving dog had been snacking on me.
Obviously, I recovered. But it was a long time before I felt like getting out, going anywhere, doing anything.
In the meantime, in the back of my mind, I suspected that what I’d had was not the flu, nor pneumonia. I’ve had both of those things before, and this wasn’t those. But at the time, nobody was thinking about anything else.
Well, I’ll never know now. And it doesn’t matter.
All that matters is that I survived.
And now I am staying home again, which is the best I can do to give everyone else the best opportunity to also survive.
