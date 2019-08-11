Tickets are now on sale for the 12th Voices of Elmwood, Owensboro and Daviess County's annual celebration of history and heritage.
The event that takes place at the Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery and more than 75 volunteers help to create the evening that is meant to honor and highlight key figures in Owensboro and Daviess County history. In the past, individuals who have their biographies read are buried in the cemetery, but in recent years, the event has featured the stories of people from the community.
According to Kathy Olson, Owensboro Museum of Science and History chief executive officer, Voices of Elmwood was founded by the OMSH in collaboration with the Daviess County Public Library.
Olson said "a lot of consideration" goes into deciding which biographies will be acted out each year because organizers want to ensure a good complement of both women and men, and people from all walks of life and livelihoods.
It's always a well-balanced representation, she said.
This year's characters are Laura Hughes, George Scarborough, Jennie Burton, Nannie Locke, Praying Colonels, Lydie Carrico, Lawrence "Birdie" Gasser, Noudas Cassallman, Joseph Perkins, Jr., and the Women Temperance Workers of Owensboro.
Carolyn Greer is directing the series this year and local actors in period costumes will be presenting their characters. Wagon rides take attendees to each actor, who performs for them.
The performances will take place every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night from Sept. 19 through Oct. 5. Wagon rides begin each of those nights at 6 p.m. and continue every 30 minutes until 9 p.m. On Oct. 3-5 there will also be tent shows beginning at 6 p.m., and on those nights the wagon rides kick off at 6:30 p.m. and continue every 30 minutes until 9 p.m.
Debbie Stites, OMSH director of publicity and patron development, said it is Owensboro's own who will be participating in the telling of Owensboro's history this year, and she hopes the community will enjoy celebrating that history with the OMSH.
"We appreciate the actors, directors and many other volunteers who ensure a yearly success for this event," she said.
Tickets are $18 per person, plus fees, for both the wagon and tent shows. Group sales of 10 or more tickets will receive a 10% discount. All tickets are currently on sale at owensborotickets.com.
For more information the museum at 270-687-2732.
Voices of Elmwood is sponsored by Dahl and Groezinger, Inc.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
