It was a night like no other.
People came out of their houses to stare at the moon.
And then, they looked back inside their houses at the TV.
There sat a small space ship on the surface of the moon.
And inside were two men.
Two Americans.
It was no longer science fiction.
Neil Armstrong and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin were actually sitting on the moon.
And soon, they would emerge from the capsule and actually walk on the moon.
Nobody could turn away from that moment.
Eight years earlier, President John F. Kennedy had said, "I believe this nation should commit itself to achieving the goal, before this decade is out, of landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to Earth."
He wasn't still around to see it, but we had done the first half of that.
Would we be able to get them back?
Apollo 11 had blasted off from earth at 8:32 a.m. CDT on July 16.
Seventy-fix agonizingly long hours later, the crew -- including Michael Collins, who would stay behind in the command module -- went into lunar orbit.
At 3:17 p.m. on July 20, as the world watched on TV, the Eagle landed on the southwestern edge of the Sea of Tranquility.
It was 9:39 p.m. -- five hours ahead of schedule -- when Armstrong opened the hatch and began climbing down the ladder to the moon's surface.
The images were black and white and somewhat grainy.
But we watched in amazement.
Armstrong was standing on the moon.
And 19 minutes later, Aldrin was by his side.
Finally, at 12:11 a.m., they were back in their lunar module.
They slept on the moon that night.
And at 12:54 p.m., they blasted off on their return trip home.
When they splashed down in the Pacific, at 11:50 p.m. on July 24, the world was still watching.
The second part of Kennedy's dream had been achieved.
They were safely home.
By 1972, 12 men had walked on the moon.
And then, it was over.
Forty-seven years have passed since men last walked on the moon.
The videos of those missions are still available for all to see.
But there was nothing quite like seeing it live.
