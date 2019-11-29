Thile to bring 'Live From Here' to ROMP

Chris Thile will bring his National Public Radio show, "Live From Here," to Owensboro on June 25 to tape the show at ROMP.
Thile grew up in bluegrass and has branched out into progressive acoustic music in recent years.
He has appeared at ROMP several times with The Punch Brothers.
Chris Joslin, executive director of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, said the two-hour radio show is regularly heard by 2.6 million listeners each week on nearly 600 public radio stations, online and on the American Forces Networks, SiriusXM Radio, Radio New Zealand and KPRG in Guam.
It's great advertising for ROMP, the Hall of Fame and Owensboro, he said.
Carly Smith, the Hall of Fame's marketing director, said Thile usually has between three and six guests on the show.
He will select the guests who will appear with him at ROMP, Joslin said.
They will be announced later.
Past guests have included such people as Paul Simon, Chris Stapleton, Bruce Hornsby, David Crosby and Roseanne Cash.
Smith said, "ROMP is a progressive crowd."
She said she expects the fans to enjoy whoever is on the show that night.
Joslin said Thile has previously taken the show to the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival in San Francisco and the Telluride Bluegrass Festival in Colorado.
That puts ROMP in good company.
Joslin said having "Live From Here" at ROMP "signals that ROMP transcends the local and regional area. It's truly a national event."
The NPR show will be the Hall of Fame's second major national exposure in a four-month span.
"Bluegrass Now!" a concert featuring 10 top bands, will be filmed at the Hall of Fame on Dec. 19 for a national PBS broadcast on Feb. 29, as part of the network's pledge drive programming.
Tickets for ROMP go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at rompfest.com.
Four-day tickets are available at the "heavily discounted rate" of $150 through Monday night when prices increase, Smith said.
VIP tickets are available for $395 and include catered meals, air-conditioned restrooms and prime stage views.
Onsite tent and RV camping passes are also available.
Children 12 and under are admitted free.
Thile's show will be broadcast from 5 to 7 p.m. CST on June 27 and at 2 p.m. on June 28.
When Garrison Keillor retired from his NPR show, "A Prairie Home Companion," in 2016, Thile was tapped to take it over.
In December 2017, the show was renamed "Live From Here."
It is now broadcast from New York City.
Joslin said Thile's staff will visit Owensboro after the holidays to check out Yellow Creek Park, where ROMP is staged.
Thile first came to Owensboro in 1994 when he was 13 to compete with his band, Nickel Creek, in the old Pizza Hut International Bluegrass Showdown at the Executive Inn Rivermont.
They lost to Salt Licks, a Utah-based band.
In 1995, the Thile family moved from California to Murray, when his father accepted a position at Murray State University as a musical instrument technician.
In 1999, Thile and Nickel Creek performed at Owensboro Christian Church's fifth annual Bluegrass and Barbecue night in the Lincoln Mall parking lot.
Joslin said other artists coming to ROMP will be announced in a few weeks.
The festival runs from June 24 to June 27.
