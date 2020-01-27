Catrina Kidd, DIY Network star of “Texas Flip N Move,” will be the keynote speaker at the third annual Owensboro Community & Technical College Trail Blazer Dinner that will take place March 5 in the Industry Innovation Center on OCTC’s main campus, 4800 New Hartford Road.
Kidd is also vice president of the restaurant group Yucatan Taco Stand, and according to a release sent by OCTC, she is an entrepreneur and longtime do-it-yourselfer. She also previously helped as a contractor for the Snow Sisters, who also have a show on the DIY Network.
Kidd has now teamed up with Casey Hester, also a house-flipper who appears on the “Texas Flip N Move” show, “where her spunk complements his honest grit,” the OCTC press release said.
The OCTC Trail Blazer Dinner originally began as a women’s empowerment event to highlight women in alternative careers, according to Mike Rodgers, OCTC chief institutional officer.
Previously, a NASCAR mechanic and a championship boxer have been featured guests at the dinner.
Rogers said the event has since developed over time to be “really inspirational.”
“We have fathers that bring their daughters, groups from Girl’s Inc., and we look forward to it annually,” he said.
In a video message, Kidd said she is excited and considers it an honor and a privilege to speak at this year’s Trail Blazer Dinner.
“I’m going to get a chance to talk about my career, about where it all began, the ups and the downs and the twists and the turns and what landed me on TV,” Kidd said.
One of the biggest questions Kidd said she receives is what it’s like to be a woman working in a predominantly “man’s world.”
“So we are definitely going to address that,” she said. “And I am also going to open it up to a Q&A.”
To reserve a spot at the Trail Blazer Dinner, visit 3rdtrailblazerdinner.eventbrite.com or email cadie.underwood@kctcs.edu.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.