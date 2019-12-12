Third Baptist Church in Owensboro will host its 10th annual Christmas Benefit Concert on Friday, Dec. 13 to raise donations for families and children in need.
The concert will feature gospel bands “The Glorybound Singers” and “The Conquerors” at the church for no charge. Church officials only ask that anyone wishing to attend bring canned goods, toys or make a monetary donation in lieu of paying for the concert.
Third Baptist Church Children’s Minister Jan Lampkin said the benefit provides the community with the opportunity to give back and help less fortunate families.
“It’s just … our way of giving back to the community,” she said.
With the donations, the church fills about 100 baskets every year with a ham, canned goods, toys for children and other household staples. Baskets are delivered to families on Dec. 21.
“We pack the boxes according to how many members are in the family and we put a toy in there by gender for each age group for the children,” Lampkin said.
The annual benefit concerts started when Lampkin and her husband were married in the church and decided to donate some of their wedding gifts that they didn’t need.
“We decided the last thing we needed was toasters and towels and stuff like that. It was so close to Christmas, we just decided we were going to start a benefit for children,” she said. “When I was little … that was a big thing that we did. My father taught us to give back to the community.”
The annual benefit concert will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday in the Third Baptist Church sanctuary, 527 Allen St. The church will have a donation booth for those wishing to give canned goods, toys or make monetary donations.
