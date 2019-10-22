The county poor farm will be put in the hands of a salaried superintendent next year instead of one paid a stated sum per meal for the inmates. This course was decided in 1919 at a meeting of the fiscal court. Warden Riddle will become the keeper of the poor farm for a period of one year beginning Jan. 1, 1920, at a salary of $1,200 for the year, with meals for his family. Mr. Riddle is to furnish three horses, two milk cows, a reasonable number of chickens and such farming implements as he now has. Mr. Riddle is required to give the patients ordinary nursing care and is to take care of juvenile delinquents as may be put in his charge. He is to cultivate the county poor farm and use the products produced for the inmates.
• Oct. 21, 1919, the result of injuries suffered when an automobile in which he was riding turned into a ditch on the Zion Road. Leon Levy died at 6 o'clock this morning in an Evansville hospital. Levy, with Sam B., Carl and Alexander Mayer, were going to Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. In an attempt to avoid a collision with two machines approaching, Carl Mayer ran too close to the ditch. Levy had a walking stick between his knees and it pierced his bladder.
• Oct. 22, in spite of the rain and inclement weather, Major General Leonard Wood, commander of the Central Army district, who was the star attraction at the Evansville Centennial Exposition, was greeted by an enormous crowd upon his arrival. There was a parade of the returned servicemen and several thousand soldiers, sailors and Marines were in line. The parade was led by General Wood and he gave the address in the afternoon.
• Oct. 23, the executive committee of the Woman's Club met at the public library yesterday. Wayne R. Sewell, representing the Hetty Jane Dunnaway Company of Chicago, appeared before the committee in the interest of presenting "The Lady of the Decoration" in Owensboro at some future date. This is a beautiful costume play that is being presented by Miss Dunnaway, who won favorable comments upon her presentation of "Daddy Longlegs" at the Chautauqua a few seasons ago.
• Oct. 24, preparations are complete for the big civic dinner to be held at the Masonic Temple tonight. The Civic Dinner Committee announces that serving will commence at the hour set for the dinner and urges all to be on time. The committee is endeavoring to make special arrangements to care for an overflow crowd. All those who have any desire to attend are requested to telephone headquarters before 10 o'clock.
• Oct. 25, after being lost nearly two weeks, the gold watch belonging to Mrs. Rose E. Siegel, which with some $80 worth of women's furnishings were stolen from the Levy store on Second Street, was found Friday in the patrol wagon. The watch, it is believed, was hidden in the clothes which were found the morning after the robbery under a wagon bed in the Gilmour lot. It was not noticed by the police when they brought the stolen articles to the police station.
50 Years Ago
• Oct. 21, 1969, Mrs. Quay Coffman, program chairman of the Captain William Rowan Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, spoke on "Early American Pioneers" at the October meeting held in Calhoun. Mrs. Coffman gave a resume of the types of people involved in settling the country and expanding the horizons westward. Among the early American frontiersmen were Dr. Thomas Walker of Virginia, Daniel Boone and Simon Kenton.
• Oct. 22, absentee ballots are being mailed to 185 persons who applied for them before the Oct. 16 deadline. These ballots must be voted, notarized and returned to the county clerk by mail Nov. 4, election day. This is the year to elect county officers, state legislators and city commissioners. Four years ago, 128 persons obtained absentee ballots and about 90 returned them.
• Oct. 23, John Brizendine, a retired Marine sergeant, voiced his protest in the Messenger of the moratorium over the Vietnam War and his protest ad was mentioned in Associated Press reports of the moratorium activities over the nation. The purpose of the ad was to boost and support our men and women in the armed services. He believes President Nixon is doing everything in his power to end the Vietnam War.
• Oct. 24, William M. Gant presented a program on "Today's Youth and Narcotics" for members of the Junior Woman's Club. Gant currently is presenting a program on the abuse of drugs to local junior high and high schools. In addition to talk and film, Gant is accompanied by a doctor and together they answer questions. Although he does not consider narcotics a serious problem in Owensboro, Gant states that he may be reaching some of the students who might be faced with a drug problem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.