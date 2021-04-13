The peaceful slumbers of citizens in the heart of the resident district of Frederica and St. Ann streets were disturbed in 1921 by the sounding of a siren. Many of the people awakened thought that burglars were attempting to enter the First National Bank, and the burglar alarm had been touched off. Others were under the impression that an early morning motorist was sounding the siren on his car to awaken a friend for the purpose of going fishing. When the noise continued for 15 minutes, the director of the First National Bank decided that the burglars had sufficient time to carry away a bank vault and not wanting to waste electricity, telephoned a nearby apartment and asked that the cashier be notified.
• April 12, 1921, the trend of building on Frederica is making its way southward. Among the applicants for building permits received at the city commissioners meeting on Monday was Bluford Carlin who seeks to build a concrete storehouse to cost $2,000 opposite the L&N freight house. City Engineer Shifley and City Attorney George S. Wilson were instructed to visit the section of the city at the extreme southern edge west of Frederica where water has a tendency to stand.
• April 13, the Owensboro Presbytery of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church convened last night at the Cottage Cumberland Presbyterian Church, at Ninth and Cedar streets. Not very many of the delegates arrived for the opening session, but between 30 and 40 are expected today from Muhlenberg, McLean and Daviess counties. The Ladies Missionary Society will hold sessions today and devote their time to the hearing of reports of officers and auxiliaries, and discussions of mission work.
• April 14, “Honest John” Johnson, who was a witness in the first trial of H. C. Winnes, who is charged with the murder of Miss Lura Parsons, Pine Mountain school teacher, is desperately ill with dropsy at a prison hospital. Johnson was an inmate at the Pine Mountain prison camp at the time Miss Parsons was killed, and his name was mentioned among those of a number of other convicts who might have had a chance to commit the crime.
• April 15, a small bridge on the Illinois Central branch between Owensboro and Deanfield was partly destroyed by fire Thursday morning, holding up train service over the road for several hours. The I.C. train, which ordinarily arrives here at 3 o’clock, was more than an hour late. As a result, it did not go out but remained over until 1 o’clock in the afternoon. A crew from Owensboro and another from Horse Branch was sent to the bridge, and in a few hours, had completed the repairs.
• April 16, C. C. Crowe was tried on a warrant charging him with breach of the peace in Squire Hite’s court. The warrant was sworn out by James Wheatley, who alleged that Crowe, who runs a lunch stand known as the “grease joint” across from the Carriage Woodstock Company, is alleged to have knocked Wheatley off a bench. Witnesses testified that the men were only playing at the time and that Wheatley became angry and started throwing stones at Crowe, and when an effort was made to stop him, drew a knife.
50 Years Ago
• April 12, 1971, Owensboro native Darrell Waltrip says if he has his way he will keep earning his living as a race car driver. He has been fighting for recognition on small tracks and laboring long hours to put his car into competitive shape. He says you can’t worry about being fatally injured because it’s always a possibility.
• April 13, a blaze that officials said started in a home condemned as a fire hazard spread through a one-block section of the business district and destroyed 10 buildings in Morgantown. No serious injuries were reported during the fire, which took about 3 ½ hours to control. City Fire Marshal Jim Bat Johnson said arson was suspected. He said it broke out in a home which he condemned as a health hazard and gave 15 days’ notice for its destruction.
• April 14, approximately 125 delegates from Owensboro and several other Junior Achievement clubs throughout the central region will attend the annual Owensboro Park Mammoth Conference at Park Mammoth. The conference is the last official conference for J.A. prior to the national meeting. The meeting begins with a report by Henry Heffner, regional vice president. He will speak on the changes that are being undertaken this coming summer in preparation for next year’s program. One of the changes is the organization’s new national trademark.
• April 15, the Owensboro Regional Piano Festival will be held at Kentucky Wesleyan College. Approximately 50 piano students from 16 schools will participate. Mrs. Redfearn, an instructor of piano at KWC, is the regional manager for the festival. She is assisted by one of her students, Miss Kathy Burns. The festival is sponsored by the Kentucky Music Educators Association and the Kentucky Music Teachers Association.
