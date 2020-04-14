Three women engaged in a free-for-all fight in 1920 just as the “Texas” train was pulling out of Owensboro, resulting in one of them being badly cut on the arm and another sustaining a bruised head from having an alarm clock swung against it. The alarm clock was demolished. The women were Mamie Tibble, Paffie Jones and Mary Francis Tibble. The trouble came up over a man. One of the women claimed him while the other one said he belonged to her. It was then that Paffie Jones received a deep cut about four inches long on the arm with a razor wielded by Mamie Tibble, while Mary Francis Tibble, who interfered, is carrying the bruised head against which the alarm clock had been slammed by Paffie Jones.
• April 13, 1920, Dr. Frances S. Bradley, of the U.S. Children’s Bureau, has arrived in the city and will make a child welfare survey of Owensboro and Daviess County. The medical inspection of the children will be made to find out their physical conditions. Scales will be used to ascertain under or overweight. Cards will be distributed by the teachers to the pupils, asking different information about the child.
• April 14, Chief Haynes, in looking after those violating the traffic ordinance, has instructed his men to go after those bicycle riders who daily violate the law. Boys are seen daily riding on sidewalks and riding bicycles at night without lights. A recent ordinance, as amended, prohibits riding bicycles on any sidewalk in Owensboro and Chief Haynes stated those violating it will certainly be arrested.
• April 15, iron safes have proved small protection against the thieves that seem to have singled out cash grocery stores in Owensboro as the objects of their pilfering. These men have found a safer way, too, of carrying out their designs than of picking or blowing the safe in the store. They load the whole thing onto a truck or wagon and haul it away. Chief Haynes is of the opinion that there is an organized band of robbers operating here.
• April 16, as Ralph Friedman was attempting to cross the railroad on West Ninth Street, his Ford coupe was struck and badly damaged by the westbound L. H. and St. L. passenger train that left Owensboro at 8 p.m. Thursday. Mr. Friedman was driving the car at the time and said that he did not hear the train whistle or see it approaching. His effort to avoid being struck by the train in turning his machine down the track probably saved his life.
• April 17, William Reese Underdown died on the I. C. train as it reached the depot in Morganfield by a wound inflicted by his brother John. The wounded man was being rushed to an Evansville hospital with a fractured skull for an operation. While engaged in building a fence, the brothers had a difficulty at their home in Crittenden County. John said his brother started at him with an open knife while he was digging post hole and struck him on the head with the post hole digger.
50 Years Ago
• April 13, 1970, four thefts and several accidents were investigated by the Owensboro Police Department. An undetermined amount of change and cigarettes were stolen from a vending machine in the Brabandt Big 800 complex sometime between 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 p.m. Sunday. Three persons reported items had been stolen from their garages including a battery, tools and a 10-foot fishing boat.
• April 14, the Owensboro High School “Teens Who Care” club was named the most outstanding club in the state at the TWC annual meeting at the University of Louisville. The OHS club is composed of 45 members and the activities of the club include working after school each day with the mentally and physically handicapped youngsters from the Spastics Home and Opportunity Center, and sponsoring and conducting a Saturday bowling league for children of the Opportunity Center.
• April 15, Hugh O. Potter, who is recognized as one of the outstanding regional historians in the state, was appointed to the Kentucky Heritage Commission by Gov. Louie B. Nunn. The commission and the Kentucky Program Development Office will sponsor a meeting here Thursday where the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966 and the State Historic Preservation Survey and Plan will be explained. Nunn’s appointment of Potter to the commission was one of four.
• April 16, The Panogram, the Kentucky Wesleyan College student newspaper, has received its fifth straight All-American Rating from the Associated Collegiate Press. The All-American Rating is the top honor given to a college newspaper by the ACP. The latest All-American rating is for the fall semester of this year. Wesleyan’s student newspaper has been accorded the All-American rating every semester since the 1967-68 school year.
