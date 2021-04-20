Louis Hoffman, a soft drink stand proprietor of Henderson, whose place of business is on Third Street was brought to Owensboro by Deputy U.S. Marshal Jackson, charged with having intoxicating liquors in his possession for the purpose of selling them.
He was arraigned before United States Commissioner J. R. Higdon and pleaded not guilty. Hoffman had six quarts of bottle-in-bond whisky and three gallons of white whisky at his stand when it was raided.
Also, Frank Simms was brought to Owensboro charged with operating a still. Simms lives at Smith Mills, Henderson. When his house was raided, officers found a copper still and 50 gallons of mash.
• April 19, 1921, fire destroyed the old Owensboro Tool and Shovel Factory, located on the L and N right of way and Fourteenth street, on Monday morning.
The building was owned by P. O’Brien, junk dealer, who used it for storing junk. The origin of the fire is undetermined. Mr. O’Brien carried $3,000 insurance on the building and $1,000 on the junk.
• April 20, Otis Young of the Lewisport neighborhood sustained serious injuries when a limb from a tree which he and other men were trimming up fell on him Tuesday morning, knocking him against another tree and fracturing his hip and otherwise injuring him. He was brought to the city hospital in Owensboro where his condition was reported to be serious last night.
• April 21, Leigh Harris, owner of the Henderson newspapers, received an ugly gash on the left wrist when he seized a man accused of picking the pocket of a passenger on an eastbound Broadway car.
Mr. Harris and his wife were on the car. A complaint went up that a passenger’s pocket had been picked. Someone pointed to a man and Mr. Harris started to take hold of him when the man made an effort to drive a knife into his breast. Mr. Harris caught the man’s arm in time to escape possible injury.
• April 22, the 16th annual anniversary banquet of Acacia 43 was held at the Masonic Temple with a number of noted guests from out-of-town. The officers were seated at a round table decorated with the Eastern Star colors and a large basket of flowers adorned the center of the table. Flowers were presented as gifts to the visiting officers. A handsome watch was presented by Acacia chapter to Mrs. Maude Sourbeer, worthy matron of the chapter, in recognition of her services.
• April 23, authorities in Richmond, Virginia, on Confederate history said today that all doubts had been cleared as to the genuineness of the great seal of the Confederacy now to be seen in the Confederate Museum in Richmond. The seal in Richmond was taken to England several years ago and shown to the nephew and engraver who made the seal. It was presented to the museum in 1912.
50 Years Ago
• April 19, 1971, the 10th annual Southtown Kiwanis Exposition will be held Thursday through Saturday at the Center Brick Warehouse. Some 90 booths will be erected for the exposition for merchants, industries and organizations to exhibit the various products manufactured or sold in the Owensboro and Daviess County area. Daily entertainment featuring country and western vocal groups and television personalities has been planned.
• April 20, an all-day ecology program has been planned at Owensboro Catholic High School Thursday. The program is in conjunction with National Earth Week April 19-23. The program will include Mass, student panels, movies and special talks by local persons. A student debate on whether or not the federal government should enforce programs of population control will open the third session.
• April 21, the 11th annual “learn and earn” congress sponsored by the Owensboro Association of Life Underwriters will be conducted at the Holiday Inn. The annual event began in 1960 by the local group to provide new ideas and uses of life insurance by life underwriters throughout western Kentucky. The Owensboro Life Underwriters Association has a membership of 80 life insurance men in Daviess and surrounding counties.
• April 22, ground was broken Wednesday to officially launch construction of the $53 million expansion of the Elmer Smith Station of Owensboro Municipal Utilities. The Dick Corporation of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is expected to move its equipment onto the site within the next 10 days to begin building the substructure and foundation. The unit won’t be completed until 1973.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.