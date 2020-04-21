Wyman Pruden, until April 1920 an employee of Hafendorfer and Thorton’s implement and seed house, confessed to the taking of $79.59 in cash from the safe of the company. Pruden, who was employed at $15 a week, said that he stole the money to pay off a number of debts that he owed. Pruden has promised to pay the money back and Mr. Hafendorfer says that he will not prosecute.
• April 20, 1920, the Owensboro Conserve Company received word that 900 barrels of sugar were on their way from the East to put away the coming season’s crop of tomatoes. There were to be sent also 105,000 cases of bottles, but only 60,000 will be sent at the present time. General Manager Stuart states the company hopes to put away 30,000 cases of catsup.
• April 21, the epidemic of robberies that has made it almost unsafe to leave money in a business house at night in Owensboro, even in a safe, continues. The thieves break into safes or carry them away with equal ease. Their booty ranges all the way from money to barrels of whiskey. So far, no arrests have been made in any of the cases. The latest robbery reported silver stolen from a safe.
• April 22, Frank Reynolds Curran, who was run over by an automobile driven by Robert W. Roland in front of the Hill Repair shop, is still in a critical condition at the city hospital. The little boy, along with several companions, was returning home from St. Frances Academy for dinner. The boys were running after each other in the street and the lad, not seeing the approaching car, dashed in front of it. He has a fractured skull.
• April 23, an order was entered by Judge Stack in circuit court setting aside a recent order overruling the motion for a new trial for Odessa Reynolds, sentenced to one year in the penitentiary on the charge of abduction of an infant. The girl has had several epileptic attacks since she has been in jail and it is thought her condition is such that she may escape her sentence. The girl kidnapped the infant of Frank Braham from the home of its grandmother.
• April 24, the $79.59 stolen from the safe of Hafendorfer and Thornton’s store on Frederica Street, to the theft of which Wyman Pruden, an employee, confessed, was returned to the proprietors of the store Saturday. The amount was made up by the father and father-in-law of the young man. It is understood that young Pruden has been in a serious nervous condition since the knowledge that he took the money became general.
50 Years Ago
• April 20, 1970, you can travel anywhere in the city and see them. Hunks of steel, which once jammed the thoroughfares at rush hour, now stripped to skeletons and left to rust away in junkyards. Abandoned cars area continuous problem to the city according to code inspector George Hettinger. He says they are a blight and physical hazard. A new ordinance will make it a nuisance to have junked cars within the city.
• April 21, a barn on the farm of J. C. Murphy burned to the ground. Murphy said that the fire started about 5:30 p.m. from an undetermined cause. Destroyed in the blaze were 900 bales of hay, 900 bushels of corn and 16 pigs. Sixty-four pigs were saved. The Beech Grove Volunteer Fire Department kept a fire engine standing by in case the fire spread to the Murphy house.
• April 22, Owensboro was without commercial air service for the third straight day as a strike by Ozark Airlines mechanics continued. The work stoppage began Sunday with more than 400 mechanics and maintenance men walking off the job and shutting down operations in 14 states served by Ozark. All Ozark flights in and out of Owensboro, as well as Louisville, Paducah and Hopkinsville, were canceled through Thursday.
• April 23, a busload of the nation’s major travel writers toured Lincoln City and Santa Claus as a part of a sightseeing trip of the three-state Lincoln Heritage Trail. In Spencer County, they visited Santa Claus Land, Christmas Lake Village and the Lincoln National Memorial and State Park before leaving for French Lick, Indiana. In touring the Lincoln Heritage Trail, they will have spent two days in Kentucky, two in Indiana and two in Illinois.
