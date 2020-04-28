Ed Davidson, 17 years old, of Narrows, was brought to the city hospital in 1920 suffering from a bullet wound in his chest inflicted by accident when an old revolver in the hands of Henry Cruse went off. The Davidson boy was examined and it was thought an operation might be necessary, but as his condition seems to be satisfactory, it was decided to postpone the operation and he will return home. The bullet penetrated his breast just below the collar bone. The boy was taken to the hospital from the train in an ambulance of the Owensboro Undertaking Association.
• April 27, 1920, a daughter, granddaughter and great-granddaughter of a member of the first Baptist church built in the Green River country, Hazel Creek, in Muhlenberg County, which organized in 1797, will be charter members of the new Independent Baptist Church organized in Buena Vista. In the near future, a large tent will be secured and placed at 23rd and Allen streets, where the church will be located and evangelistic services will be held.
• April 28, the home service department of the Red Cross is endeavoring to get in touch with every man who was disabled in any way in the service that they may file compensation claims, or certificates of disability if they are not entitled to compensation claims, as they may be later. An effort will be made to give medical attention to those needing it.
• April 29, G. W. Eskridge, former saloon keeper, was acquitted by a jury in Calhoun on the charge of being an accomplice in the murder of Peyton Gordon on the streets of Owensboro about a year ago. The defense based its arguments on the grounds that there was no proof that Gordon and Tom Townsley were engaged in an argument and that Eskridge had no part in it. Eskridge has left Owensboro and makes his home down south.
• April 30, today is the last day of the egg drive going on in the schools for the benefit of the Mary Kendall Home. Cases have been placed at different schools in which to put the eggs, with each case containing 30 dozen eggs. Members of the committee from the W.C.A. will visit the schools and collect the eggs. The. W.C.A. is now putting on a campaign for members that will be conducted through the churches.
• May 1, the name of the Associated Charities was changed by the board of directors to the Welfare League of Daviess County, and the newly elected president, Albert Oberst, will appoint a committee to change the name of the corporation to the new name the coming week. The change of the name has been contemplated for some time, as the scope of the work has so enlarged that the name “charities” is now a misnomer and a stigma on the work being done, as more social and welfare work is being done than charity work.
50 Years Ago
• April 27, 1970, Owensboro High School’s Susie Orrahood was elected president of the Young Historians Association of Kentucky as the organization concluded its annual convention in London, Ky. Miss Orrahood lists among her objectives the establishment of a commemorative stamp honoring Kentucky history and a state YHA flag. The state YHA has more than 6,000 members enrolled.
• April 28, the three recent cases of meningitis in Fordsville are causing considerable interest among state and federal health officials, but the fears that they aroused over a possible epidemic seem unfounded. The three infected youth are members of the same family and all three have a viral rather than the bacterial type of meningitis. The state is looking into the possibility that the youths have something other than meningitis.
• April 29, the 96-piece Owensboro High School Red Devil Band will march in Louisville’s annual Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Parade today. This is the first time an Owensboro area band has been invited to participate in the Kentucky Derby Festival. The OHS band is one of 28 bands from Kentucky and surrounding states that will march in the 90-minute parade.
• April 30, “Born to succeed” is a familiar expression that fits Lake Barkley State Park resort to a tee. This new park in Kentucky’s Western Waterland will join the other 12 vacation resorts in the Kentucky state park system on June 1. It has so many factors in its favor that it is absolutely certain to be an outstanding favorite from the day it opens. Its appearance is spectacularly beautiful. The popularity of Western Kentucky as a vacationland increases each year by leaps and bounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.