The representatives of the different organizations that were to finance the school gardens in 1921 met at the Chamber of Commerce. It was assured that the same amount will be forthcoming this year as in 1920 for this purpose — $809 in round numbers — from the Chamber of Commerce, city commissioners, school board, Welfare League and Rotary Club. Each teacher will be responsible for her own school garden and she will submit a report to the executive committee every two weeks. During May, when the work will be starting, the salary will be $25, and during June and July, the salary will be $40 each month.
• April 5, 1921, that red-headed fellow, whom the police have never been able to catch and who loiters about the Union Station and persuades country boys to get worthless checks cashed for him on the promise of splitting the proceeds evenly, was charged by H. M. Benton, attorney for Ira Vertrees of Owensboro, and was sentenced to two years in the reformatory in criminal court on a charge of forgery. Another youth, George Allen, pleaded guilty to the same charge several days ago and was sentenced to a year’s imprisonment.
• April 6, the largest whiskey shipment from Daviess County in many months is now in progress from the John Hanning distillery west of the city. A special train of 11 cars will be used to transport 900 barrels of whiskey stored at the distillery to the Louisville Warehouse of the Kentucky Distilleries and Warehouse. The transfer was ordered because of the policy of the company to concentrate its whiskey in a central point.
• April 7, one of the dogs that bit Miss Louise Adams, a teacher at Sorgho, inflicting wounds on her leg and arm, had a well-defined case of rabies. Dr. George Duvall, county health officer, sent for the Pasteur treatment, which will be used as soon as it arrives. How long the treatment will be continued depends upon the nature of the wounds. The treatment is a sure preventative of hydrophobia.
• April 8, the membership of the Owensboro post of Veterans of Foreign Wars was further increased when new members were accepted at a meeting held at city hall. The membership now exceeds 20. Application has been made for a charter, which should arrive within the next week. Meanwhile, active efforts will be made to increase the size of the local post. All veterans who become members now may be charter members.
• April 9, Mrs. Mattie Milburn is at the city hospital in a serious condition and may lose her leg as a result of being run into by a motorcycle ridden by Roy Stimson, while she was crossing the street near her home. Mrs. Milburn was hurrying home through the rain after a visit to a neighbor’s and did not see the motorcycle approaching. Stimson was riding along at a rapid rate and did not see her in time to avoid hitting her.
50 Years Ago
• April 5, 1971, medical care, treatment, education and rehabilitation offered through the Society for Crippled Children were outlined at the Jaycette meeting by Miss Mary Paxton. She noted the society was formed by an Ohioan 50 years ago and that Kentucky was among the first chapters to organize. The speaker illustrated her talk with slides that included a summer camp at Carrollton. She also told of future plans to establish a camp at Rough River.
• April 6, spring and fall are the prime planting time for azaleas and dogwood, according to Mrs. R. Glenn Greene, chairman of the Azalea and Dogwood Trail subcommittee. The new committee has been formed for the promotion and development of the trail, established last summer by the civic improvement committee of the Chamber of Commerce. The trail includes the residential areas bounded by Griffith Avenue on the north, Ford Avenue on the south and Frederica on the east and Carter Road to the west.
• April 7, preliminary plans for the Whitesville School construction and renovation were approved by the Daviess County School Board. The new building will include four teaching stations, a library, a principal’s office, utility and storage areas, and a kitchen. The present gym building basement will be remodeled into three classrooms and the main floor will be converted to a multi-purpose room.
• April 8, Mrs. Buda D. Patton, with 27 years of post office experience, became postmaster of the Fordsville Post Office this past week. Mrs. Patton had been acting postmaster for a year since Russell Davidson retired in April 1970. For 25 years before that, she had been a clerk. Mrs. Patton was one of 14 new appointments in the Cincinnati Region of the Postal Service announced at the end of last week. She officially became postmaster last Saturday.
