A rich haul was made in 1920 by burglars who entered the home of Mrs. Ellen Howard, 711 Bolivar St., while the occupants of the house were at a show. The house, which it is believed the burglars entered through a door either by finding the key or by using a pass key, was completely ransacked, and dressers and closets looted of many valuables. Among the articles found to be missing are a woman’s Elgin gold watch, a solid gold ring, three $5 bills and $60 in new currency, a woman’s new gray spring coat and a coat with blue serge collar. So far there are no clues to the burglars.
• April 6, 1920, a near panic was created in the smoking compartment of the Louisville, Henderson and St. Louis passenger train No. 43 as the result of a brief battle that was staged between two cousins. Ernest Lue was seriously cut and stabbed by Walker Reynolds, the latter escaping by inches a bullet in the head, fired by the wounded man. The instant the shot was fired, Detective Nichols entered the car. He rushed the two fighters and separated them.
• April 7, a health survey of the children of Owensboro and Daviess County will be made beginning in the middle of this month. Dr. John W. Hamilton, director of the Daviess County Public Health Department, received a letter from Dr. Frances S. Bradley stating that the Children’s Bureau of Washington, D.C., has authorizing her to bring her outfit here for making the survey. Cards will be printed and distributed to different homes in the county.
• April 8, the Owensboro Ditcher and Grader Company closed a contract with the Fox Film Corporation to make a 1,000-foot reeler showing the manufacture of the ditcher made by this company. Harry L. Walker, sales manager of the Fox Film Corporation, stated this industrial feature will probably be made in Owensboro within the next 30 days. Viewers of the film will learn the uses and value of the ditcher.
• April 9, City Engineer E.B. Shifley has issued a warning to all local people not to throw gasoline or oil into the sewers, or this city may have a disaster similar to the one that resulted from a sewer fire in Akron, Ohio, which injured several people and did thousands of dollars in damage. Should the gasoline and oil become ignited in the sewers, the fire would cause an explosion and would go all through the sewer system. Manholes would be blown off and the system would be damaged.
• April 10, a splendid meeting of women was held at Habit yesterday when Mrs. Walter Evans, county home demonstration agent, and Mrs. Margaret D. Jones, district leader of Louisville, instructed in textile testing. The women of Habit were quite enthusiastic over the clothing project and organized a club in the interest of the work to meet the first Thursday of each month. The women want to learn how to renovate clothing on hand and how to freshen them up.
50 Years Ago
• April 6, 1970, the Daviess County Homemakers’ advisory council met last week at the courthouse. Mrs. Ida Jo Burg announced that the Daviess County Lions Club will sponsor the Daviess County Fair and that one of the features will be a beauty contest. Clubs interested in sponsoring a beauty contestant should contact her in the near future. It was also reported that the Spastics Home will have a bazaar in October and all clubs are asked to make one item for sale.
• April 7, speaking at the 50th-anniversary banquet of the Owensboro Lions Club, W. R. Bryan, president of Lions International, emphasized that no longer can any person or any country live in isolation; we must unite mankind for understanding to serve one another. Bryan related how Lions have served the world through their humanitarian projects in 145 countries by providing funds for such things as the Dr. Albert Schweitzer Hospital and the Lions Eye Bank Foundation.
• April 8, volunteer readers in the Owensboro Public Library program coordinated by Kentucky Volunteers for the Blind will be entertained at an appreciation dinner. Members of the KVB board of directors in Frankfort will be in Owensboro to host the dinner and program at Gabe’s. T. V. Cranmer, chairman of the KVB board, will have charge of the program, and plans to recognize more than 35 men and women involved in the recording for the blind.
• April 9, an awards night program was held by the American Private Enterprise Business study group at the American National Bank Penthouse meeting room for 4-H. Miss Annelle Blue was one of the top eight youth scholars out of 2,000 participating in the national meeting. She received a scholarship and upon returning to Kentucky, was commissioned a Kentucky Colonel by Gov. Louie Nunn at a breakfast held at the Governor’s Mansion.
