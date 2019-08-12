Report of an incident of extremely rare occurrence in 1919 came from Fredonia, in Crittenden County, where Paul Cox, resenting some sharp words addressed to his mother by Raymond Threlkeld, struck the man on the jaw with his naked fist and the blow broke the man’s neck. Cox and his mother conduct a store at Fredonia, and Threlkeld, having drank a bottle of Coca-Cola, was reminded by Mrs. Cox that he had overlooked paying for a bottle he had drunk the day before. When Threlkeld retorted she was a liar, the son struck him the fatal blow.
Aug. 12, 1919, the death of Andrew Carnegie recalls in Owensboro the early history of the structure that is now a monument to his memory. F. A. Ames advanced the money that paid for the lot on which the Owensboro Carnegie Public Library now stands. This money was paid back little by little through the efforts of the Woman’s Club. They gave a number of entertainments with the proceeds going toward the debt. Donations were made from private libraries for collections and the Woman’s Club acted as librarians.
Aug. 13, the highway connecting Owensboro with Dawson Springs, Greenville and Central City now seems assured of construction within the next year. It was announced that Muhlenberg County has raised $175,000, which is its share of the cost of constructing the 25 miles of roadway through that county. The road connects Owensboro with the Dixie Highway and since Muhlenberg County has raised the money, the favorite route now seems to be through Calhoun to Central City and onto Hopkins County, where Dixie Highway will connect at Nortonville.
Aug. 14, ninety-eight new members were added to the Carriage Workers union at Henderson. This union will be affiliated with the International Carriage Wagon and Automobile Workers’ Union. No strike movement is contemplated by the union. The purpose of the organization is to bring the carriage workers into one body to better facilitate the investigation of working conditions in the factories and to inquire if an increase in wages is justified. Most of the men joining the union were employees of Delker Buggy Company.
Aug. 15, ninety-nine percent of the ex-servicemen of the county reached in the drive of the American Legion for new members joined or indicated their intention of doing so. With only a small number of workers and about a dozen cars, it was impossible for canvassers to reach every portion of the county or to cover thoroughly those portions reached. Commander John Bolger said he thought the results were very satisfactory and it is planned to have another county drive soon.
Aug. 16, southbound passenger train No. 51 narrowly escaped a wreck on the L&N railroad a few days ago from a most unusual cause. Immediately behind the engine tender was a car filled with racehorses. The door at the end of the car next to the tender came open for some unknown cause and one of the horses fell out backward. The horse was dragged about a mile and was ground to pieces.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 12, local FFA members and their supervisors will travel to the Kentucky State Fair on Aug. 13 to enter exhibits and compete in judging activities with some of the best junior beef and dairy judges in the state. FFA members Mike and Claude Newman Jr., Wayne Sparks and Bill Jones will show guernsey and holstein dairy cattle in the FFA division show Friday and Aug. 18. On Monday, Billy Bowlds will compete in the state welding contest at the fair.
Aug. 13, about 55 members of the Owensboro-Daviess County Chamber of Commerce have made reservations for the annual Chamber of Commerce Day at the Kentucky State Fair. A 40-passenger bus has been reserved but only 20 have signed up for the bus. The price of the trip by bus is $16 and includes a ticket to the luncheon, dinner on the return trip and transportation. A carload of women are also planning the trip to the gathering.
Aug. 14, Duane Miller, who will receive his Ph. D. in psychology from George Peabody College in Nashville this month has joined the administrative staff of the Owensboro Public Schools as a school psychologist. In the Owensboro Public Schools, Miller will work in the area of program development and evaluation. He will assist in planning education programs that are appropriate to pupils’ individual needs. He will also plan educational programs.
Aug. 15, the Green River Area Development District selected and approved four top priorities at its monthly meeting. The priorities include a recreation and tourism study with emphasis on present facilities, a regional airport study, job training and air pollution. The board also voted to submit recreation projects for local funds. These projects will be approved in mid-September.
