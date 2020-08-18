It is a very simple matter after all — this solving the 1920 housing problem — if you only go at it right. At least that is what Mr. and Mrs. Allen Hankins of Hopkinsville think about it. Their plan is, if you haven’t got a home and can’t build one, put up a nice little garage and live in it. They are the authority that it will work fine. They should know for they have tried it and are well pleased after nearly a year that they are continuing to occupy the garage while the auto takes the weather on the outside. Mr. Hankins had sold his home intending to build a new residence but could never find time from his other jobs as he is a construction contractor.
• Aug. 17, 1920, enveloped in a snowstorm whose flakes never reached the earth, blinded by the mist, their engine dead from a short circuit in the ignition system, two aviators plunged 16,000 feet to land in a cypress swamp near Hickman and escaped with a slight shaking up. Capt. F.M. Bartlett and Lt. C. C. Chauncey, en route to Chicago from Florida, were the aviators.
• Aug. 18, the management of the Bleich Theatre has a chance to bring the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra into Owensboro and will gladly bring in this company if sufficient interest among patrons warrants it. The Cincinnati Symphony will be in one of the largest cities near Owensboro in October and will have one night they can give to Owensboro. The guarantee runs into four figures but it is reasonable considering the attraction. The Rotarians, the Saturday Musicale and the Woman’s Club will be very interested in bringing the symphony.
• Aug. 19, John Flora shot and wounded his wife at their home near Glasgow. Flora says he had warned his wife as to misconduct and told her that unless she mended her ways he would take severe methods of punishment. He said that he went to work but for some reason became suspicious and returned home, and found a horse whose owner was known to him hitched in front of the house. He got his shotgun and the man ran out.
• Aug. 20, Miss Lena Bennett, supervising nurse of the Daviess County Department of Health, is making an appeal for a buggy for an 8-month-old baby who is convalescing from a protracted spell with colitis. The condition of the baby is pitiful and the home surroundings are not conducive to its recovery. A 13-year-old sister can keep the child out in the fresh air if she had a baby buggy. Anyone having a baby buggy to give or sell cheaply for this cause may contact Miss Bennett at the office of the Department of Health.
• Aug. 21, two warrants, which have been issued by the federal agents here investigating the unlawful sale of narcotics, have not yet been served. The agents, upon whose investigation the warrants were issued, are still in Owensboro and have not yet completed their work. It is understood that evidence has been gathered sufficient to justify warrants taken out against several physicians and some druggists. It is not unlikely that half a dozen warrants will be issued before the agents leave Owensboro.
50 Years Ago
• Aug. 17, 1970, a wild goose chase began early Friday morning when Johnny Revlett and Larry “Duck” Davis stopped by Wesley Chambers’ service station in Rumsey where Chambers keeps a pet goose. The goose tried to bite “Duck” so “Duck” and his friend, Revlett, grabbed the bird and headed for Island. Deputy Sheriff Brown followed the goose and the goose-nappers to Island where he found the goose under a house trailer.
• Aug. 18, the 1970 edition of the Ohio County Fair swings open at noon at the fairgrounds in Hartford and winds up Saturday night with an English horse show. The first main attraction will be a fair kick-off parade through downtown Hartford. Prizes will be presented to the top three floats. Ohio County’s fairest young ladies will parade before judges on Wednesday night in the swimsuit half of the Miss Ohio County Contest. The new queen for 1970 will be crowned the following night. There will also be a baby contest and a square dance.
• Aug, 19, the Clyde Beatty-Cole Bros. Circus, the world’s largest under-canvas show, is coming to Owensboro for one day only, Thursday Sept. 10. The Owensboro Jaycees again are sponsoring the circus with the proceeds to be used for the civic and charitable activities of the organization. There are 600 people with the Clyde Beatty-Cole Circus, with more than 150 performers recruited from 15 countries. The menagerie of wild animals includes three herds of elephants and a 5-ton hippopotamus.
• Aug. 20, the 1970 Kentucky State Fair, a showcase for Kentucky products, opens today. It is expected to attract an estimated 500,000 visitors before the last hot dog is sold Aug. 29. Following tradition, Gov. Louie B. Nunn will be present for the official ceremony and then conduct a news conference in a suite at the Exposition Center. Freedom Hall has been repainted and the immense parking lot will carry numbers and color-coded markers to help motorists find their vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.