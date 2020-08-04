The Federal Decorating Company of Evansville had charge in 1920 of the decoration of the Floral Hall at the Daviess County Fair and Exposition under the supervision of their local agent, Arthur Clary. The hall will be one of the prettiest of exhibits on the grounds and will not be excelled at any fair given in the state this year. Through the center of the local flower exhibit, an 84-foot space will be reserved for the canning and sewing club display to be made by the girls of the county under the direction of the home demonstration agent. There will be clothing, dry goods and jewelry displays.
• Aug. 2, 1920, Emory Taylor sustained an injured shoulder in an auto wreck near West Louisville. Mr. Taylor, accompanied by Miss Laura May Murphy, was piloting the car, and after they had gone about 100 yards beyond West Louisville, the car skidded in some loose gravel and turned completely over, throwing both occupants out. The Dodge car was slightly damaged.
• Aug. 3, a big round-up of the farmers of Daviess County was held at Hickman Park when there were nearly 1,000 farmers, their wives and friends in attendance at one of the most enjoyable picnics ever held in the county. The exercises and speeches were made before the noon hour with music furnished by the Habit Brass Band. Dinner was then served on the grounds, which was brought in baskets by the wives of the farmers. The menu was made up of country ham, fried chicken and other meats.
• Aug. 4, the Evansville Pure Milk Company will open a plant in Owensboro in the next 10 days with temporary headquarters on West Second Street. Later on, the plant will be permanently established at the corner of Seventh and Cedar Streets, where they Sanitary Milk Company was formerly located. J.T. Matthews, manager of the company at Evansville, was in Owensboro on Tuesday arranging the details prior to locating the plant here. Ice cream and pasteurized milk will be the products of the company.
• Aug. 5, this morning found the city of Cannelton, Indiana, in gala attire to welcome the Perry County Soldiers and Veterans Reunion, an annual event held under the auspices of veterans of the War Between the States and the Spanish-American War, but now made a joint affair by the cooperation of the Harry G. Myers Post American Legion. Use of the city park was granted and the preparations have been on an elaborate scale. Entertainment will be a musical program by Arnold’s Military Band.
• Aug. 6, a complete confession made by Hubert Scott that he and other men had attempted to enter a dozen or more homes here within the last year for the purpose of attacking young girls caused intense excitement, and threats of mob law were made on the street. Cooler heads prevailed but there is still danger. Warrants were procured for three men following Scott’s statement. Citizens are so enraged over the case that every attorney has refused to defend any of them.
50 Years Ago
• Aug. 2, 1970, “Think Big,” the partial biography of the Rev. James S. Tong, a Catholic missionary in India, by Sister Mary Carmel Browning, OSU, has been published and is ready for distribution. Sister Mary Carmel, the author of “Kentucky Authors,” has watched the Jesuit priest’s growth and noted his labors in his adopted land, India. The book is 110-pages.
• Aug. 3, the banks of the Ohio River that will be inundated after the Cannelton lock and dam is completed are in the process of being cleared of brush and trees. For the first time in decades, historic Rock Island, just upstream from the dam, is in full view of the highway. The island, however, will be covered with at least 15 feet of water in the next several years. It was at Rock Island in 1825 that a steamer, with General Lafayette of Revolutionary War fame aboard, sank.
• Aug. 4, Wayne Sullivan, a Paducah businessman and an announced candidate in the Democratic governor’s race, plans to resume publication of a statewide weekly newspaper, “Off Beat.” Sullivan announced his decision after receiving what he termed “unfair” news coverage at the annual Fancy Farm picnic. Sullivan first published the newspaper in 1967 during his unsuccessful campaign for mayor of Paducah.
• Aug. 5, one charter member, Mrs. E. F. Lebold, regularly attends the Snyder Homemakers Club that was organized more than four decades ago. The Snyder club will observe its 46th anniversary on Dec. 15, 1970, Organized at the old Wolf Branch School, the group originally was called the Wolf Branch Homemakers Club and had 10 charter members. In 1929, the homemakers name changed to the Snyder Club.
