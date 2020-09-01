With the building of the new St. Stephen’s Church in 1920 and the abandoning of the present church, another landmark of Daviess County is passed into the “days gone by column.” The first religious services of the Catholic faith near Owensboro were held at the residence of W. Coomes once a month by Rev. John Wathen, who has many living relatives now in Daviess County. Rev. Wathen was the pastor of the St. Lawrence Catholic Church. The first services held in that vicinity were in 1822 by Father Able in the home of William Jarboe. In 1838, the first St. Stephen’s Church on its present site was built.
• Aug. 31, 1920, the institute for the teachers of the county is being held this week at the armory. Prof. J. S. Barker, principal of Eastern School, is conducting the institute. Miss Lula Coleman, school supervisor, is delivering several lectures. Among the subjects being featured are industrial education, the course of study, physical education and the compulsory attendance law.
• Sept. 1, a taxi belonging to the City Transfer Company collided with D. H. Weatherholt’s Ford and trailer at the corner of Fourth and Lewis streets, tearing a tire from the trailer and badly damaging the side of the Ford car. “Milk shakes” were also in abundance as the result of the smash-up as 60 quart bottles were broken when the taxi hit he trailer on the Ford. Weatherholt stated that he had stopped to allow two trucks to pass and was just getting started when the taxi ran into him.
• Sept. 2, Homer Acuff now languishes in the county jail charged with grand larceny, being implicated in the mysterious disappearance of jewelry said to be worth $2,500 and belonging to Ashron Bryant. Bryant stated that Acuff had taken several rings from him for “safe keeping,” and that after he had fully recovered from a recent drunk that he had been on, he had discovered that all his property had not been returned, including a diamond ring.
• Sept. 3, E. S. Brown, the new coach of the Owensboro High School football aggregation, has arrived in the city and is fast becoming acquainted with his new field. Coach Brown is anxious to start an early training but on account of the Daviess County Fair, practice was delayed until Sept. 13. The first regular game scheduled to start this season on Oct. 2 at Southside Park. He expects to get a game with either Central City or Boonville, Indiana.
• Sept. 4, P. C. Gropp states that Buster Brown had about 1,200 guests at the reception at his store. About 2,500 children and their parents were on hand at the courthouse yard to see Buster Brown and his dog Tige, and to hear Brown talk. Buster Brown is tiny in stature and a jolly little fellow. He had stopped in Owensboro when flying his seaplane.
50 Years Ago
• Sept. 1, 1970, Miss Linda Kennedy was nervous as she began her first year of teaching as the first-grade teacher at Snyder School. Miss Kennedy has 26 students and she told the children she hoped they would be as thrilled to be in school on Tuesday as they were on Monday. She didn’t feel as if she had too many students, but she did believe that 15 would be ideal.
• Sept. 2, Fordsville has gone wild west again to raise money to make payments on the Fordsville Medical Clinic and to help build a new park. The entire community is taking on western garb for Frontier Days. Big western hats, boots, covered wagons, ladies dressed in costumes and store windows will colorfully portray the theme. But the highlight of Frontier Days will be a full-fledged, bronco-busting rodeo. Some 50 cowboys of the rodeo circuit are expected to compete in the main events.
• Sept. 3, City Prosecutor Elmer L. Brown celebrated his 81st birthday with a big cake presented by employees of the city police department and officials of Police Court. Following the early morning celebration, bedecked in a white wide-brimmed straw hat, white suit with white ruffled shirt, and a flashy lavender tie and shoes, Prosecutor Brown left for Henderson to attend the eighth race at Ellis Park, which is held annually in his honor.
• Sept. 4, the 11th annual Lewisport Lions Club Horse Show starts tonight with a western show. Each horse show event will have 10 classes. In the western horse show, there will be such classes as the junior barrel race, pleasure pony, quarter horse, ladies’ pleasure and flag race. Two classes are planned in the garden tractor pull contest. Proceeds will go to the Lions Club eye hospital and foundation, glasses for underprivileged children, and lights and facilities for little league and softball league teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.