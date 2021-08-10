Col. James M. Holmes, who was born Nov. 10, 1825, is the oldest and one of the best known men in Owensboro. His home was located where the Owensboro Grain company’s grain elevator now stands.
He has seen Owensboro grow from the little town of Yellowbanks, of around 200 or more in habitants, to the present thriving city of 21,060 people, and tells many interesting stories of this city as he has seen it develop from a hamlet, with its few one-story buildings with stick and daub chimneys. Bricks for chimneys in the early days were very expensive and were brought from Louisville until the early 30’s.
• Aug. 9, 1921, plans for properly equipping and maintaining the Gospel Mission Center at Eighth and Hall streets were discussed at the monthly meeting of the executive committee of the Men’s Christian League.
The ministers of Owensboro will be asked to place this matter before their congregations in September when the subscriptions will be taken. Many things in the way of furniture are needed, a desk, hat racks, chairs and library tables.
• Aug. 10, when Aloysius Mattingly attempted to sell Night Chief of Police Williams a gallon of whisky, he was arrested. Two gallons of moonshine, which he had in his buggy in a nearby livery stable, were seized and evidence unearthed which led to a raid by the police of his farm where a 20-gallon still and 140 gallons of mash were found. Chief Williams was in plain clothes standing in front of a pool hall when Mattingly approached him and offered to sell him some whisky.
• Aug. 11, Owensboro children are preparing for the juvenile world’s biggest event this fall — the coming of the first circus of the season. According to Frank A. Cassidy, advance agent of the show, said it’s the elephants and the clowns that have a particular appeal to the youthful mind. Bill Tate says that they strive to please the kids.
• Aug. 12, the loss from the fire which started in the store room of the Auto Sales and Service Company proved heavier than at first estimated, due to the damage done to automobiles storage in the garage. Eight of the 75 cars in the garage were badly damaged and others scorched and drenched. Mr. W. A. Steele estimated that it will cost him $2,500 to put the cars in good condition again. No definite estimate has been made as to the damage done to the building.
• Aug. 13, had Waverly Gross not sampled too much of the alleged home brew he is said to have been taking, he might not have been arrested charged with housebreaking. But Waverly was about half drunk and when he had succeeded in getting about 18 bottles of the stuff out of the garage of J. F. Jollay; he grew careless and made too much noise, awaking Mr. Jolly’s daughter. She went out and caught Gross in the act.
50 Years Ago
Aug 9, 1971, Sister Mary Laura Gunn, RSM, administrator at Our Lady of Mercy Hospital, has been selected for listing in the 7th edition of Who’s Who of American Women. To be selected, “a person must have accomplished some conspicuous achievement — something that distinguishes her from the vast majority of her contemporaries. Gunn is active in state and national professional organizations and several boards governing the Religious Sisters of Mercy.
Aug. 10, the governor of Indiana has dubbed August “Tell City Pretzel Month,” the kegs of beer are chilling and the local folk here are donning costumes and using the dialect the Swiss-German of their forebearers — all for the 13th annual Tell City Schweizer Fest, a kind of community birthday bash for the city to celebrate its strong Swiss heritage.
Aug. 11, the rich history of Cloverport will move into focus during the annual Sacajawea Festival. New this year is “Memories,” a musical revue set for Thursday. “Memories” will use the format of an old-fashioned picture album. Sacajawea was brought to Cloverport in 1803 and sold to a surveyor who later married her.
Aug. 12, Curator Joe Ford said that there is something of interest to everyone at the Owensboro Area Museum. In an appearance before the Rotary Club, Ford showed a series of slides depicting many exhibits at the museum. He credited the Rotary Club’s enthusiasm with assisting in organizing the museum in 1965. The reptile display is a huge draw along with the spider exhibits.
