"If we had to depend on the number of books we sell, we would starve," stated one of the prominent bookstore proprietors. "There is no such thing as a real bookstore in Owensboro now for since the coming of the movies, automobiles and public libraries, the bookstores have had to take on other departments to make ends meet. You will note our shelves are crowded with children's books, but we do not carry much fiction except at Christmas time." Though none of the bookstores of Owensboro are going out of business entirely, they are specializing in other lines to bring their leaders up to the standard.
• Sept. 2, 1919, the Devonia Automobile Floral parade will be called in the front of the grand stand at the fairgrounds today, which will be one of the features of the day. There are 11 entries of Owensboro's most attractive cars, filled with the city's fairest women. The parade promises to be one of the prettiest ever given in Owensboro. There is much enthusiasm among the contestants trying for the different prizes aggregating $250.
• Sept. 3, the cleverest line of amusements ever seen at a fair in Owensboro are being furnished by the L. J. Heth Shows at the Daviess County Fair this week. The midway was a blaze of light and colorm and an unusually large crowd was in attendance. The Whip is one of the most popular riding devices on the grounds. It is a new novel feature and delights everyone. The Ferris wheel and merry-go-round are also very popular.
• Sept. 4, more than a hundred friends of the Mary Kendall Home attended the dedicatory services. This was the formal opening of the home to visitors. The Rev. Horace Kingsbury and the Rev. C. C. Gregory read Scriptures. The Rev. W. C. Boone offered a prayer, and appropriate remarks were given by Dr. T. R. Kendall and Mrs. Kendall. Six adults and 11 children have been cared for during the month.
• Sept. 5, a Ford truck driven by Mrs. H. M. Sales, carrying 10 people from Sorgho home from the fair, was wrecked on the Henderson Road last evening when it ran into a telephone pole in an attempt of the driver to evade a car, which was pulling out of a ditch at the side of the road. The truck was wrecked by the impact, and the occupants thrown to the ground and all more or less bruised and cut. A few had broken bones.
• Sept. 6, Dr. W. H. Simmons, livestock specialist from the experiment station of Lexington, was called to Daviess County this week to diagnose the case of some sick sheep on the J. T. Griffith farm near Reynolds Station. Thirteen of the sheep have already died. On Thursday, he pronounced the malady grub in the head and stomach worms after dissecting one of the sheep. The remedy for grub in the head is pine tar. A trough should be made similar to a trough for watering hogs. Salt for the sheep should be pour in the trough and tar placed on the sides.
50 Years Ago
• Sept. 2, 1969, "This town is weary of acting as a baby-sitter for other people's irresponsible kids." Wesley Daugherty, Lebanon, said that his town is a victim of bad publicity to outsiders. To combat the image, Daugherty agreed last week to fill one of the six vacancies on the City Council. The crisis arose Aug. 11 when the previous council resigned en masse, explaining that it had been at odds with Mayor Hyleme George for a year.
• Sept. 3, hospital room rates at the Owensboro-Daviess County Hospital have gone up. Charles N. Hatcher, administrator, said that room rates have been raised $2.50 across the board, effective last Monday. The increase will up the charge for a large private room to $36.50 at Owensboro-Daviess County and $31.50 for a two-bed, semi-private room. The room rates at Our Lady of Mercy Hospital will remain the same. They have no plans to increase their rates.
• Sept. 4, about 150 relatives of the Martin and related families attended the 13th annual reunion held at the home of Mrs. Herbert L. Martin. Mrs. Ernestine Benning was general chairman of the meeting that followed the picnic-style dinner served on the lawn surrounding the family residence on Cave Spring Road, west of Greenville. The Rev. Mr. Jones conducted a brief memorial service for relatives who died during the year.
• Sept. 5, National Steel Corp., the nation's fourth-largest steel producer, has announced plans to build a sheet rolling and finishing mill in Hancock County. The company said construction would begin immediately on property adjacent to an 180,000 ton-a-year primary aluminum smelter now being built by National-Southwire Aluminum Company, a joint venture of National and Southwire Co., Carrollton, Ga., a producer of aluminum wire and cable. The proposed mill will produced mill-finish and painted coil and sheet.
