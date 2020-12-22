Owensboro was to have a new park in 1920 and be known as “Moseley Square Park.” The valuable piece of property at 722 E. Fifth St., facing 125 feet on Fifth and extending back 150 feet, has been for many, many years a cemetery, and originally belonged to the Moseley and Griffith families. It will be deeded to the city by the descendants to be used as a park. Local members of the families some time ago agreed to the deeding of the tract to the city. Several descendants called on city officials to agree to the dedication of the land on the condition that it be called “Moseley Square Park” and that the city pay the street improvement tax amounting to $200.
• Dec. 21, 1920, Cal Cooney was held to the grand jury on the charge of having held up and robbed Ashton Bryant of $100, a watch, other jewelry and valuable papers. Cooney is alleged to have had assistance in the robbery. Bryant swore he clearly identified him as he turned his flashlight on him. He says that Cooney knocked him down with a jack and a man assisted in holding him down while the two went through his pockets.
• Dec. 22, so far there are 100 names of families in the list of the poor and needy who will receive Christmas baskets from the W.C.A. this year. This is quite a longer list than heretofore. But for these splendid baskets filled with good cheer, these unfortunates would have no Christmas. So far, donations have been liberal and more have been promised for this week before the baskets are packed.
• Dec. 23, following the movement to place a lighted candle in the window on Christmas Eve to be known as the “Christ-Candle” based on the old tradition that “A lighted candle will set in the window to guide the Babe of Bethlehem to your home that he may bring you happiness,” the Woman’s club is urging this practice this year. Yesterday morning, the schools were urged to pass this word on to the homes in observance of the old custom for Christmas Eve and met with high favor.
• Dec. 24, during the last two nights, a “mysterious stranger” had been camping on a bench at the Union Station. It is said he appeared about the depot in the evening and does not leave until the morning. It is said that the stranger was seen several days ago on the third floor of the federal building. He was wearing overalls, but afterward, appeared attired in a business suit. He left his overalls in the hall of the federal building.
• Dec. 25, the mystery of the mysterious stranger, the man who stayed several nights at the Union Station and who went to the third floor of the government building to change his working clothes for street outfit and whose presence created an uneasiness, has been solved. Following the report by the Messenger on the mysterious personage’s activities, local police and the railroad detective got on his trail. Investigation proved that he was an extra mail clerk, making the run between Louisville and points along the railroad, and would stop here for an early morning train.
50 Years Ago
• Dec. 21, 1970, the fifth annual Jaycee-Owensboro Municipal Utilities Christmas Home Light contest winners were announced. Because of the scarcity of lights this year, the judges were forced to spend extra time in finding decorated homes. A special city-wide prize of $50 was awarded to the winner of the best expression of Christmas in a religious display, won by the Charles W. Crafton residence, 308 Wildwood Drive.
• Dec. 22, Mrs. Hugh Potter of Owensboro, program director of Radio Station WOMI, was the guest speaker at the December meeting of the Captain William Rowan Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She told the group many and varied sounds of Christmas. These related to her radio experience. Expressions of the spirit of Christmas included its spirituality, music, magic, giving and receiving. She ended with the thought that Christmas is not a destination but the beginning of a journey.
• Dec. 23, today’s regular meeting of the board of city commissioners signals the start of the Christmas holidays this week. City Hall will close down for the rest of the week at noon Thursday when employees will hold their annual gift-exchanging party. State offices will have a four-day holiday weekend. There will be no mail delivery on Friday and Saturday.
• Dec. 24, the excitement that has been building for weeks now since the 1970 Goodfellows roll call began, comes to a climax today at the Sportscenter. Santa Claus’ busy schedule that Christmas Eve will include a visit with the little ones whose homes he might otherwise be unable to find. With the help of the Goodfellows Club, Santa will see that none of his little friends in Daviess County will be overlooked on his Christmas rounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.