The practice of young men loafing around the Rudd House in 1920 and using hotel stationery for writing letters to their sweethearts is no longer tolerated by Manager Fowler. This fact became known Christmas night when a visitor to Owensboro was refused a second request for stationary. The young man had secured four sheets of paper and envelopes from the day clerk and not having enough paper to complete his letter, he went up to the clerk’s desk and asked for two more sheets of paper. By this time there was a shift of clerks and when asked if the visitor was a guest of the hotel, and to which he replied no, the night clerk told the guest that the stationary was only for guests. The young man finished writing his letter at the Elks’ home.
• Dec. 28, 1920, the hourly service to Hickman Park, which the city railway has been running, will be discontinued after the first of the year. The company finds it unable to continue this service in the wintertime as the profits from the run do not begin to pay expenses. The service has been discontinued until next spring. The car company is curtailing expenses but is steadily losing money.
• Dec. 29, a loss estimated at more than $100,000 was sustained in Henderson by a fire starting in the plant of the Wyatt Lumber Company. The entire plant was wiped out and several piles of lumber were burned. The planing mill, in connection with the lumber yard, was also burned with a quantity of paints, glass and oil. The fire spread to the two-story building owned by John J. Delker and the old Kitcher tobacco factory.
• Dec. 30, a wandering “cold check” artist, a crook from parts unknown, drifted into Owensboro and he must have thought the city an excellent place to put over one of his stunts. Maynard D. Williams was the name he gave Assistant Cashier P. J. Miller of the Farmers and Traders Bank when he presented a check for $100 drawn on the Bank of Marianna, Arkansas. The check was signed, “The Electrical Shop, by Maynard D. Williams.” Mr. Miller was wary of the check and mailed it to the bank in Marianna.
• Dec. 31, the arrival of 1921 in Owensboro will be just like the coming of the years that are gone when it comes to a noisy greeting. Factory whistles will sound their welcome just after the clock strikes 12 and all the big bells in town will be rung. Owensboro has always welcomed each new year in this manner and 1921 will be no exception.
• Jan. 1, 1921, on Thursday afternoon in Lewisport, a number of little girls gathered at the home of Ovida Stinnett in response to invitations sent out in honor of her 11th birthday. The little girls each came bringing their dollies and a gift for the hostess. A platted necklace with beads was awarded to Miss Juanita Johnson for naming the prettiest doll at the party. A large birthday cake, banana cream, apples were in the parlor.
50 Years Ago
• Dec. 28, 1970, Freddie Washburn woke up Christmas morning and under the tree was the gift he’d been dreaming of — a 6-foot boa constrictor. He said he was so happy he wanted to kiss the snake. Freddie has been asking for the boa constrictor ever since he first saw the nonpoisonous snake in an exotic pet store a month ago. The snake, called Boris, joins two ducks, a dog, a cat and some fish.
• Dec. 29, 10 Indiana state troopers, 10 state excise agents and five members of the Spencer County Sheriff’s Department raided the New Haven Gardens dance hall just after 11 p.m. and arrested 46 juveniles on charges of breaking curfew, public intoxication and illegal possession of alcoholic beverages. The Spencer County Sheriff’s Department has been receiving reports of drunken brawls at the dance hall for several weeks. There has also been a number of automobile accidents in the area after the dances, caused by the juveniles.
• Dec. 30, Paducah Mayor Robert Cherry said he has received letters that confirmed plans to locate an Army Reserve hospital in Paducah. The mayor said the Army had approved the plan subject to acquiring suitable facilities to house the 807th Station Hospital. It would train reservists for medical duty and would be put into use next year. This hospital would provide about 200 jobs.
• Dec. 31, the Federal Uniform Holiday Act, providing for the annual observance of certain legal public holidays on Mondays, takes effect Jan. 1. The House Judiciary Subcommittee specified that the Monday holiday proposals were responsive to the needs and desires of a great majority of the population. The committee cited that it afforded an increased opportunity for families to be together, enables citizens to enjoy a wider range of recreational facilities, allows travel time that would increase the possibility of pilgrimages to historical sites and more time for leisurely activities at home.
