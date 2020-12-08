When R. A. Eddington found his brother-in-law, M. D. Pryor, at the Union Station in 1920 with his wife waiting for a train to take them to Island, the action began without delay and the climax of the attempted elopement came during a battle royale when Pryor was fined $50 and given 30 days in jail for breach of the peace. Pryor, whose wife was a sister of Mrs. Eddington and has died, has been going about with his sister-in-law for some time. On Friday morning, Eddington heard that his wife had eloped with Pryor and he went to the Union Station where he found them, the wife with her arms around the shoulders of Pryor who had purchased tickets to Island. They had a large suitcase.
• Dec. 7, 1920, the latest attempt of housebreaking was made on the residence of J. W. Wright, bringing the total of robberies so far recorded for the past three days up to 10. At the time of the attempted robbery, Mrs. Wright was sitting in her front room with members of her family, and a smell of ether attracted their attention. When the odor began to grow stronger, an investigation was started. One of the men went to the back door and saw a man going through their backyard.
• Dec. 8, Christmas goods are now being shown both in windows and stores. The windows are taking on a cheery Christmas appearance and never before have such attractive Christmas presents been shown, and the kiddies will, especially this year, revel in the toys being brought in. The toys are quite a number of new and attractive mechanical toys in stock. Dolls and doll furniture, drums and guns — the toys shops are full of them.
• Dec. 9, Mrs. Martha E. Williams of Henderson was arrested on a federal warrant charging her with forging the name of Miss Julia Trigg, a wealthy aged woman in Corydon, Ky., on two War Saving stamps, valued at $523.92. Henderson was brought to Owensboro by U.S. Marshal Jackson for examination before U.S. Commissioner Higdon. Mrs. Trigg never took any action to prosecute Mrs. Williams.
• Dec. 10, Postal Inspector Christiansen has issued a warrant for the arrest of James Vernon Farmer, charging him with the theft of parcel post packages. A search warrant was issued permitting officials to search the property of the boy’s father, Rev. Frank Farmer, for stolen goods. Thefts of the parcel post packages have been going on at the Union Station for some time. Just how many parcels have been stolen has never been determined, but articles of the value of $200 have been recovered. These include jewelry, shoes, watches and umbrellas.
• Dec. 11, a south-bound streetcar struck a team of mules drive by James Bosley at the corner of Ninth and Frederica on Friday morning, throwing the driver from the wagon to the asphalt street, badly bruising him about the body. The team of mules also received bruises as a result of the accident. In driving across the streetcar track, the tongue of the wagon became entangled with a passing truck and before Bosley could move his team off the track, the streetcar struck the mules.
50 Years Ago
• Dec. 7, 1970, a plan for helping local youngsters tell other kids about their potential and what they can do for good was a major goal of a dialogue between local teenagers, mental health officials and members of the “Up With People” roadshow cast. Up With People will appear today at the Sportscenter in a free-wheeling concert designed to illustrate the good points about modern youth to a society sometimes hung up on the bad sides of young people. The discussion was at the Green River Area Mental Health Center.
• Dec. 8, for the 40th consecutive Christmas, Rollie Roach of Owensboro has donated a tree for the Goodfellows’ Christmas Party. He will not break his tradition in 1970. This year’s tree will be a 25-foot white pine. Rollie has been in the tree business for a few more years than 40. He started selling trees in 1918 when he hauled them to town tied onto a Model T coupe. He has sold cedar trees grown in a radius of Ohio, McLean and Daviess counties.
• Dec. 9, Mrs. L. P. Moore of 1633 Griffith Ave. is serving this year as an alumnae admissions representative in this area for Randolph-Macon Women’s College in Lynchburg, Virginia. A member of the 1946 graduating class, the former Miss Sally Boone is one of more than 150 Randolph-Macon alumnae across the nation who are helping to interpret the college’s program to prospective students. Mrs. Moore will discuss with these young women and their parents the details of college life in Lynchburg and offer planning assistance.
• Dec. 10, there are small trailers and other vehicles in downtown Owensboro that are a maze of tubes, writing and monitoring instruments. All of this equipment was brought to Owensboro by the Kentucky Air Pollution Control Commission (KAPCC) to determine the air quality in the region. The monitors measure the air quality in the area and indicate trends toward increasing or decreasing air pollution levels. KAPCC can then determine if the quality of air meets the state’s standards and provides an index of how much control is needed in what areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.