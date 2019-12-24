Burglars broke into the Spencer County jail in 1919. Not out of. Into. Of course, these burglars know why they went in and they didn't tarry long for they were not looking for permanent lodging with free board; they didn't want to spend an unhappy Christmas. They wanted to be merry today and to their way of thinking, there is only one way to be merry. So they carted away about 40 gallons of whiskey which the sheriff and other local officials, in the kindness of their hearts, had taken from various bootleggers who sought to become junior distillers by peddling the stuff at two bits a smell or $12 a quart. These visitors cannot be classed as amateurs as they got in and got out and woke nobody.
Dec. 23, 1919, the thieves who were discovered by D. E. Roby, storekeeper at the Rock Spring distillery, in a warehouse at the distillery, succeeded in making their escape and came near getting away with 4 gallons of whiskey. Their downfall was brought about by the fact that they wanted too much. They got the whiskey out by means of a bucket lowered out of a window and had the whiskey in a washtub.
Dec. 24, City Workhouse Keeper "Bud" Bradley is making preparations to move from his residence adjoining the workhouse to a new home he has purchased in the eastern end of the city, the city having decided to do away with the city workhouse. Arrangements will be made at the next meeting of the fiscal court by Mayor Calhoon to have city prisoners cared for at the county jail. The city workhouse and city workhouse keeper's position will be done away with. This will save the city several thousand dollars a year.
Dec. 25, today will be the great day of the year in the city. Everyone rich and poor will celebrate Christmas. This morning, the Goodfellows Club will spread joy for the poor little children of the city. This has been made possible by the Inquirer. The poor of the city have all been remembered. The W. C. A. sent out 75 baskets, each with a real Christmas dinner. The young people of the city will enjoy dancing until the wee hours of the morning.
Dec. 26, Christmas night in Cloverport was enlivened by a fire that for a time threatened to cause great property loss, and was only subdued by the use of dynamite in the center of the block in which the blaze originated. The fire originated in the moving picture house of Oscar Holder. It was caused by the explosion of a film. The house was full of people at the time but all got out without injury.
Dec. 27, the dance that started Christmas day at the St. Ann Street hall and continued, with intermission, until the early hours of the morning, nearly ended tragically when Charlie Dorn, under the influence of liquor, thrust a revolver in the face of Merle Stimson and pulled the trigger. The courageous action of R. C. Omer in thrusting his finger between the trigger and the cartridge alone prevented the tragedy. The episode was the climax of a rather exciting evening for some of the attendants at the dance.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 23, 1969, today is the day some 300 needy Owensboro area families will receive their food baskets and gifts from the Salvation Army. More than 1,000 young children will receive gifts to brighten an otherwise giftless Christmas. The gifts have all been wrapped and labeled for each family by volunteer ladies of area churches and civic organizations. The "Tree of Lights" shows more than $8,000 toward the $10,000 goal to light the tree.
Dec. 24, Jerry Gough, president of Owensboro Jaycees, announced plans for local Jaycees to send Christmas cards to North Vietnam officials, urging them to activate an immediate release of all U.S. prisoners of war. According to Gough, the project is a nationwide effort by the United States Jaycees to focus attention on the inhumane treatment of American servicemen captured by the communists in Vietnam.
Dec. 25, Owensboro area Goodfellows played host to 2,200 little guests Christmas Eve afternoon at the Sportscenter. It was the 54th consecutive Christmas party provided by those in Owensboro who care enough to assure that no child be overlooked at Christmas time. Santa Clause was on hand, and greeting the youngsters was Lawrence W. Hager, Sr., who founded the organization. The children received two gifts, oranges, apples and candy. The Owensboro Fire Department helped serve the gifts.
Dec. 26, after spending four months in a state hospital under treatment for tuberculosis and meningitis, 17-month-old Dawn Chambers of Henderson is home for Christmas. When she came to the Madisonville State TB Hospital, Dawn was running a high temperature and for several days was very cross and irritable. Dawn learned to walk while in the hospital and explored the rooms and offices at will until a gate was placed on the door of her room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.