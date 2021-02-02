The body of James McEuen, 27 years old and a farmer, was found lying on the hearth of his home near Sunnyland, Butler County, 15 miles west of Bowling Green with a shotgun wound in the back of his head.
His wife, who said she had been left with her three children at the home of a neighbor on their way home from a trial at Auburn, made the discovery. The sheriff said that he found a man’s tracks leading away from the house for several yards.
McEuen was a witness in the case of the Commonwealth vs. Norin Attling involving the ownership of a cow. While he went home to start a fire, his wife said, she and the children stopped off at a neighbor’s house until the house should be ready. She made the discovery when she followed him.
Feb. 1, 1921, as a result of an early morning raid led by Night Chief Williams and assisted by patrolmen John Lyons and Ben Fielden, 18 men were arrested in a restaurant conducted by Joe Jewell, in Plum Street. They are charged with disorderly conduct and engaging in an unlawful assembly.
Those arrested gave the following names: Pat Higgs, James Nichols, Albert Poole, Monroe Graves, Clarence Jackson, Jesse Jackson, George Reynolds, Joe Jewell, Dick Lewis, Will Mark, Paul Moore, Clarence Miles, Less Duquitt, Walter Webb, Dale Jackson, Robert Lowery and Wilbur Valentine.
Feb. 2, Bradley Oglesby, 18, of Christian County, was killed while working in a mine at El Dorado, Ill. Shortly after going to work he was kicked on the chin by the one of the mules used in the mine, his jawbone and nose being broken and other injuries sustained which caused his death five hours later.
The body was brought to the family burying ground near Nortonville.
Feb. 3, an automobile belonging to J. H. O’Flynn and driven by a woman, ran into a hand wagon, which was loaded with copies of the Saturday Evening Post in front of Velotta’s fruit stand on Frederica Street wrecking the wagon completely.
David Brodie, owner of the wagon who had gone into a store to make deliveries of papers, had left his wagon in the street parked against the curbing when it was run into.
Feb. 4, thieves seem to be satisfied with the clothing that the Misfit store sells. For the third time since the store has been established, it was entered by robbers. The last theft was sometime during Wednesday night or Thursday morning when four boys’ suits worth $50 were taken.
Police are of the opinion that the robber was committed by boys as only boys clothing was taken, when they had access to a large assortment of men’s clothing.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 1, 1971, friends of the Family Y crowded into the entrance of the lobby Sunday afternoon to hear the dedication of the new $1,129,000 facility called a “proud moment in the short history of the Family Y and the long history of the YMCA” by Owen Epling, executive director. The brief ceremony, lasting 15 minutes, included the reading of a telegram from the Southeast Region of the YMCA Board. The message spoke of the new building as being worthy to the heritage of the past and responsive to the needs of the future.
Feb. 2, the Owensboro Police Department’s report to city hall turned out to be more than a statement of progress in city law enforcement. The longest of the 15 reports to Mayor Pro Tem Waitman Taylor, it pinpointed the present needs of the OPD, and traced the history of the department back beyond pre-Keystone Kop days in an exhumation of long buried facts that provide a sound comparison of the today’s city law enforcement with that of the past. Going back to 1883, the report revealed that the city of Owensboro had no police department.
Feb. 3, Hawaii, famous for its beauty and pleasant climate, is the subject of two films at the Owensboro-Daviess County Public Library. “Hawaii Movie Trail” and “Discover Hawaii” present some of the sights and sounds of this island paradise including colorful wild flowers, palm trees, plunging waterfalls and the ways of life of some of the inhabitants. So get away from the cold Kentucky weather and take a short “vacation” to Hawaii.
