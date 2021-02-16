A gruesome tragedy occurred in the home of William Gans, of Groveland, California, son of Mrs. Mary Q. Gans, of Owensboro, on Feb. 4, 1921. Mrs. Gans received a telegram stating her son’s home had burned and his wife was dead. Mrs. Gans received a letter yesterday from her son telling a horrible story of the death of his wife and the burning of his home to the ground. While Mr. Gans was in the hospital due to an injury, he sent a man from his construction crew to his home to protect his wife and children. The man proved to be a brute. Upon his arrival to the home, he was drunk. The mother held him at bay with a rifle and sent the children to the neighbor’s house for help. Upon their return to the home with help, they found the home in flames.
• Feb. 15, 1921, application for a charter for Owensboro for the Women’s Auxiliary of the American Legion was made after a meeting of 15 women eligible for membership in the organization. The Women’s Auxiliary of the American Legion is a society comprised of mothers, wives, sisters and daughters of members of the American Legion, both men and women, who were in the military or naval service of the United States any time between April 6, 1917, and November 1918.
• Feb. 16, 1921, while seated at his fireside smoking his pipe with his wife and two children at his side, Alfred Frey was shot and wounded by two masked men whose motive in entering his house is presumed to have been robbery. In the pistol duel that followed, one of the invaders was killed and the other was wounded but made his escape. At a later hour, the whole countryside formed into a posse with pistols and rifles and scoured the nearby territory for the fugitive bandit.
• Feb. 17, Deputy Sheriff George Phillips, of Grayson, was wounded in the head and Deputy Melvin Hunter shot through both legs and a young son of Phillips’ shot in the back from ambush south of Graham Station while returning from a raid on moonshine stills last night. A fourth member of the raiders escaped. The extent of the injuries of the two men is undetermined. There is a report that a posse with bloodhounds had captured three suspects, alleged owners of the still.
• Feb. 18, the police, aided by Herbert Males, sheriff of Vanderburgh County, and deputies raided the Paul-Pickerell music store and Mint Springs hotel last night and found a large quantity of “white mule” hidden in music boxes, piano-players and victrolas. Calvin D. Pickerell and Charles Paul, connected with the store, were arrested in the raid.
• Feb. 19, only two of the 202 children in the Seven Hills School who have been examined by the county health department were found without defects. Many of the children had grave defects that need immediate attention. The work of examining the children, which has been in progress most of the week, was completed Friday. The two children in best shape who were without a blemish were the daughters of Mr. and Mrs. W. N. Basham.
50 Years Ago
• Feb. 15, 1971, an editorial speaking up for the American free enterprise system has earned an Ohio County weekly newspaper editor a Freedom Foundation medal and cash award. The foundation, located at Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, announced that Carlos B. Embry Jr., editor of the Ohio County Messenger, will receive $100 and a George Washington Honor Medal for the editorial titled “The Right to Make a Profit” that appeared in the Beaver Dam-based newspaper last fall. It was a complete surprise.
• Feb. 16, Homespun was the first homemakers club with an all-city membership when it was organized in 1958. The 12 charter members were interested in the homemakers’ program and were acquainted with many who belonged to clubs in the area that appeared oriented to the outlying communities. The homemaker lesson outlines and the organizational structure were suited to urban needs. Homespun members have participated in most phases of the extension service program for clubs.
• Feb. 17, An Evansville audiologist, Marion T. Morgan, who was recently named to the staff of the Brescia College Speech and Hearing Center as an instructor, is among a group of 25 audiologists from the United States who were selected by Oticon Hearing Instruments Corporation to attend an international seminar on hearing in Copenhagen, Denmark, Feb. 20-26. The seminar is among the largest overseas seminars ever held by the hearing aid industry.
• Feb. 18, Owensboro’s municipal computer system serving the city, the school system and Owensboro Municipal Utilities is outlined by City Manager Max Rhoads in an article appearing in this month’s edition of the “American City,” magazine of municipal management and engineering. The report sets out that each governmental unit started its own data processing with independent service bureaus. OMU was chosen as the operating agency due to its present and anticipated heavy time usage of computer equipment and the availability of space.
