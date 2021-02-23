Miss Helen Ewing is rapidly recovering from an operation for appendicitis in 1921, although she was still confined to her room at the home of her parents. Miss Ewing said that she only felt a pinprick and knew what was going on all the time. After a while though she told them to quit putting their instruments on her side because they were heavy. But they weren’t instruments at all — her insides were put on the outside so they could get to the appendix. She didn’t know it was so deeply embedded.
• Feb. 22, 1921, Mrs. Hamilton Alexander is directing local college women in the national campaign for the $2,700,000 Semi-Centennial Fund of Wellesley College. The Wellesley alumnae in her district have begun their canvass for the local quota. The local committee has been preparing for this canvass for three months. The money will be devoted to salary endowment and to the most pressing of Wellesley’s building needs.
• Feb. 23, James A. Casey, city mail carrier, was awarded a compensation of $7.20 a week for 255 weeks, or $1,836. Mr. Casey has been receiving total disability payments aggregating $1,300 and is now to receive 60% disability payments. He was injured in 1919 when he fell 22 feet from a cable that broke. For several weeks it was thought his injuries would prove fatal.
• Feb. 24, fire of an unknown origin destroyed the old Gilmour homestead off West Second Street while the family of R. Cullen was in attendance at “Fads and Fancies,” at the Bleich Theatre, in which his two daughters took part. The fire trucks made a remarkably fast run and had a stream of water on the house within eight minutes after the alarm was turned in. The fire had gained such headway when discovered that nothing could be done to save either the building or its contents.
• Feb. 25, the tractor school being conducted by Prof. Earl G. Welch of the College of Agriculture in Lexington, will come to a close this afternoon. Lectures were given at city hall by the instructor and field agents for different tractor companies, and demonstrations at Short Bros.’ garage followed the lectures. About 100 farmers attended the school and the program today will include lectures and demonstrations.
• Feb. 26, The Illinois Central Magazine will have Owensboro as its featured subject in its March issue and many Owensboro pictures of buildings, industrial plants, the Country Club and the Chamber of Commerce will be shown. S. J. Morris, J.K. Melton and J. C. Gunther are going over the city taking pictures of buildings and plants of special interest — there will be about 80 in all. The feature article to accompany the views will be written by O.P. Winford, secretary of the Chamber of Commerce.
50 Years Ago
• Feb. 22, 1971, Charles Mulzer began making brooms in his 70s after one of his sons took over the family farm and his wife had died. Mulzer is one of the few remaining broom-making craftsmen. His standard broom is the household broom but he can also make a warehouse broom that has a heavy handle.
• Feb. 23, Daviess County High School senior Mike Haire captured three top honors at the 40th annual Parent and Son Award Banquet sponsored by the Daviess County Chapter of the Future Farmers of America. Mike, who is also president of the local chapter, was named Star Farmer, the highest award the local group can give, top public speaker and winner of the R. Burns Baker Memorial Leadership award.
• Feb. 24, the story of a general who spent his early life in Owensboro will be the subject of the February meeting of the Daviess County Historical Society. Gus E. Paris, registrar and associate dean at Kentucky Wesleyan College, will present the paper entitled “Hold Every Inch of Ground,” the biography of Gen. Logan Feland. Paris was formerly a professor of history and political science at the college.
• Feb. 25, a living memorial such as a park for children or a grove of beautiful trees is being considered as a remembrance to Daviess County men killed in the Korean and Vietnam wars. The Rev. Charles Bare, chairman of the committee named to study the possibility of erecting a monument to fallen men, said the committee is leaning toward a park or some scene of natural beauty as a memorial.
