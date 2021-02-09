The police were investigating an attempt to blackmail Calvin Gunterman, formerly a farmer near Calhoun, in 1921. An anonymous letter that Gunterman received said in part: “I want you to pay me that $3,000 you own me. I got your life in my hands and don’t value it at a dime. If you fail to pay me the money and I don’t get you I will get one of your kindred. Don’t you take the letter down to your knot-headed policemen. Put an ad in the paper Thursday morning where you will meet me and pay the money.” Gunterman inserted an advertisement in the newspaper giving details of when and where. Detectives waited at his house for the writer of the note. Charles L. Schnell was arrested at the scene saying he had noticed the advertisement.
• Feb. 8, 1921, at a meeting of the executive committee of the Men’s Christian League of Owensboro, held at Settle Memorial Church, the morals committee heard from a secret lady who made a report quoting the law relating to immoral houses or renting property for immoral purposes. The report says the reason for providing the names and addresses of the persons who own property in the city of Owensboro that are reputed to be used for immoral purposes was to give the landlords an opportunity to rid themselves of suspicion.
• Feb. 9, Owensboro is more fortunate than Louisville in regard to the malady of sleeping sickness. Not one case of that dreaded disease has been reported in this city, while more than 45 cases have been reported in Louisville during the last three weeks. Alarmed by the rapid spread of sleeping sickness, Dr. Ellis Owen, city health officer of Louisville, has formulated a set of “don’ts” that must be observed to avoid an epidemic of a disease that has baffled the medical profession.
• Feb. 10, Pedley & Oderman, tailors, moved from their old location Second Street into their new store on Daviess Street near Anderson’s. The move was necessitated by the fact that the old building is to be torn down for the new Westerfield furniture building. Anthony Brown’s wallpaper store has also been moved. The Reynolds & Wells shoe shop will move as soon as a location can be secured. Architect J. W. Whitehead has about finished the plans for the store.
• Feb. 11, the windows of the Chamber of Commerce will shortly have industrial displays. It is the intention to change the displays weekly. The first will probably be made by the Owensboro Ditcher and Grader company. The company will present for inspection samples of its advertising matter — considered by expert advertisers to be the best mailed out. It is printed in Owensboro and is said to compare very favorably, and in many instances to excel, that of city offices.
• Feb. 12, the first case of sleeping sickness in this part of Kentucky is that of Mrs. Clarence Shown, wife of Professor Shown, a teacher in the Ohio County Schools who lives at Beda. Mrs. Shown is slowly recovering from an illness of 15 days. All of that time and until about two days ago, she has been asleep, being awakened only long enough to take something to eat. As soon as she ate she would again fall asleep without saying a word.
50 Years Ago
• Feb. 8, 1971, rails, ties and spikes are being taken up and hauled away from the L&N yard that for years served the old 14th Street freight depot in Owensboro, and with them go some of the last links to the city’s pioneer railroads. The site between 14th and 15th streets was once a hubbub of activity in railway freight and some passenger service. The brick fronted depot was raised to make room for the modern newspaper plant and office of the Messenger and Inquirer.
• Feb. 9, the snow everybody said would come sooner or later descended on the Owensboro area Sunday night and Monday morning, leaving behind more than 2 inches around Owensboro and more than 3 inches in the Central City area. There was a total shutdown of public and parochial schools in several counties. Despite below-freezing temperatures and wind gusts of up to 20 miles per hour, youngsters enjoyed a day out of school, sliding the rust off of sleds that had set in dusty corners through most of this practically snowless winter.
• Feb. 10, Alicia Renfrow of Whitesville is “doing fine” after her five-hour open heart surgery last week, according to neighbors who have spoken to the 6-year-old’s parents. Doctors found a hole “as big as a half-dollar” in the little girl’s heart, Mrs. Pat Slaton said. Alicia was born with a hole in her heart and has been breathing on her own since shortly after the operation, and protested the tubes the doctors had inserted through her nose to help her.
• Feb. 11, the nationwide observance of Vocational Education Week, Feb. 7-13, has special significance for officials, leaders and educators in the Owensboro and Daviess County area. The new area vocational school under construction will open in August to offer broader educational opportunities to a greater number of people. The purpose of the national week is to focus the attention of all citizens on the pressing need for manpower in many areas of work. Surrounding high schools are revamping their new vocational programs.
