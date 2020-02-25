Rabbi M. Meirovitz, of Temple Adath Israel, paid a beautiful tribute in 1920 to the memory of the late Theodore J. Levy at the unveiling of a marker at his grave in the Jewish Cemetery on Sunday morning. Relatives and friends were in attendance and the grave was blanketed with floral tokens. Among other thoughts in remembrance of Theodore J. Levy were: “I can still picture him as the embodiment of all that is ideal and virtuous — a dutiful son, a devoted brother, a loving husband, a true friend and devoted member of this temple. As a teacher, he gave of his time, energy and intellect in order to mold the character of the young. He felt that the youths must be taught while receptive, else they grew up ignorant of their national historic past, marvelous learning and traditions. Theodore J. Levy took an active interest in the affairs of the community, which was so dear to him.”
• Feb. 24, 1920, at the meeting of the board of city commissioners, Mayor Calhoon submitted for record the deeds for three lots on South Lewis Street across from the city light plant. The property was purchased to provide room for expansion of the light and power plant. Also, an ordinance providing that the keepers of Hickman and Chautauqua parks are to act as policemen and have the power and jurisdiction of such. They will execute a bond and wear a badge.
• Feb. 25, Cecil Burns was among the six men and one woman who were injured in a fire that wrecked the interior of the Beverley Hotel at Staunton, Virginia. Burns was injured when he attempted to jump from the fourth floor of the hotel to an adjoining building and he fell. S. T. Burns left for Staunton to be at the bedside of his son, who is in the hospital there. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.
• Feb. 26, the 15th anniversary of Rotary was fittingly observed at the mid-week luncheon at the Masonic Temple. Dr. M. G. Buckner made the address of the day. Dr. Buckner, in his address, endeavored to impress upon the Rotarians the duty and obligation of unselfish service. He outlined the life of Rotary since its inception by Paul P. Harris on Feb. 23, 1905. Mr. Harris is a lawyer from Chicago.
• Feb. 27, soups and broths are needed for the sick in the city. In many homes, the Red Cross Community nurse is finding that raw materials are being supplied by the Associated Charities but the homemaker of the family is ill and in bed and not able to cook. In one home yesterday, she found the father of a family endeavoring to boil some potatoes in a teakettle over a grate fire for his little family.
• Feb. 28, at one minute after 12 o’clock Monday morning March 1, all of the railroads of the United States, which were under federal control during the war, will go back to their private owners. Walker D. Hines will cease to be the director general of the railroads of the United States. There will be no change in the express business in Owensboro. All three companies will continue to occupy the same office under the management of Bernie Davis.
50 Years Ago
• Feb. 24, 1970, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department investigated cases of theft and vandalism over the weekend. Two boys broke into the St. Williams School of Knottsville. A small amount of change was taken from two drink machines. Deputy George Payne said that entry was made by the breaking of a side window pane. They entered the pantry room of the school, and tampered with two drink machines and a freezer.
• Feb. 25, Kentucky Wesleyan College received an invitation to host and participate in the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s South Regional College Division basketball tournament. Both were accepted. The tournament will be held at the Owensboro Sportscenter on March 6-7. Wesleyan is a four-time defending champion of its region, a college division record, and won the national championship three of those four times, defeating Southwest Missouri for the title last March.
• Feb. 26, Junior Woman’s Club of Owensboro’s annual benefit style show will preview a look at what’s new in fashion for the ’70s. It is billed as the decade of fashion freedom. Guest narrator for the dessert-bridge and fashion parade will be Mrs. Ronald (Birdie) Sullivan of Brentwood, Missouri. A professional model for leading stores in Minneapolis, Philadelphia and St. Louis, Mrs. Sullivan was for three years director of John Wanamaker Charm School in Philadelphia.
• Feb. 27, only hours after the Owensboro Board of Education ordered them to return to work, city school teachers voted to ignore the order and continue their strike. During the two-hour closed meeting at the Sportscenter, some 300 city teachers voted 230-54 not to return to school until served with a court injunction. They were threatened with legal action if they did not return to work tomorrow.
