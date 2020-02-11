Charles Johnson, alias Paul Gordon, was much sought in 1920 by Patrolman John Silbereisen and Chief of Police Haynes. In fact, all the members of the police force were searching for the man. He was arrested on warrants charging him with stealing a pistol from J. J. Hill and a bicycle from a boy who worked at the Anglo-American Mill Company. Officer Silbereisen started to the county jail with the man but did not reach the bastille. On the courthouse block, Johnson decided that he would do a little sprinting. Johnson went to a telephone and called Chief Haynes, telling him that he was “out on leg bail” enjoying the pleasures of Baptisttown.
• Feb. 10, 1920, fifty-one more old cases, many of which have been on the books of the court for years, were struck off by Judge Slack. This makes a total of 11 such cases finally disposed of by the judge at this term of court. The case against James Leachman, charged with the murder of his wife, was again continued until June. Leachman is critically ill and it is hardly thought he will live until June.
• Feb. 11, influenza cases seem to be on the increase in Owensboro. Twelve new cases were reported to the city health physician. Dr. McKinney believes much of the so-called influenza in Owensboro and the vicinity is really grip, which has held the community in its throes since the winter of 1889 and each succeeding winter season. He doubts if there is in Owensboro a real case of Spanish influenza but there are a number of cases of the regular Lombard pneumonia.
• Feb. 12, Mr. Grady C. Stone of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, has in his possession a postcard picture which was the property of some American soldier killed in the Meuse-Argonne offensive in November 1918. He obtained the picture from a German soldier on the day of the signing of the armistice. The German stated he had taken it from the body of an American as it was being buried.
• Feb. 13, the Daviess County post of the American Legion will probably be represented at a conference of the American Legionaire officers in Louisville on Feb. 28, at which all questions relative to war risk insurance will be answered by an expert from Washington. Any local servicemen who desire information in regard to government insurance should see Adjutant Jesse Gregory.
• Feb. 14, Arch Bamberger, manager of the Queen Theatre who recently rented the theater for a Sunday talk and educational picture on insurance and carelessness, is determined to see the matter through despite threats by Chief of Police Haynes that warrants will be taken out against him and Mr. Beyers who is to make the talk at the theater. Chief Haynes said that Mr. Bamberger was violating the Sunday closing law, known as the “blue law.”
50 Years Ago
• Feb. 10, 1970, about 400 friends and members of the Cliff Hagan Boys’ Club of Owensboro heard a champion speak. Archie Moore, world’s light-heavyweight boxing champion from 1952 to 1962, was the principal speaker at the third annual Owensboro Boys’ Club banquet held at the National Guard Armory. A few minutes before Moore was introduced, the boxing fans in the audience were thrilled with films of the Moore-Yvon Durrelle fight of 1959, where Moore knocked out the Canadian in the third round.
• Feb. 11, J. R. Miller, general manager of the Green River Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation, has been elected to the board of trustees of Kentucky Wesleyan College by the Louisville Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church. Miller will assume his duties as a member of the board at the mid-winter trustee meeting next Tuesday. Dr. Harold P. Hamilton, college president, said that they are fortunate to have J.R. Miller as a trustee and he will be a great help.
• Feb. 12, Miss Amber Henton, chairman of the Community Improvement Project of the Livermore Woman’s Club, announced at the Tuesday meeting that the club had earned the Certificate of Honorable Mention. The award was made by the National Bureau of Clean Up-Paint Up-Fix Up in Washington, D.C. Livermore was commended for the highly successful cleanup and beautification activity in the under 25,000 population town category.
• Feb. 13, an irate Greenville mayor “trying to better the morals of our community” has succeeded in convincing the owner of the town’s only theater to close temporarily rather than allow the showing of a sexy movie. The theater was to open tonight for the first time since Sunday after many phone calls prompted Mayor Ed Payne to take steps which led to the discontinuance of the movie “Candy,” a sex farce. Mayor Payne believes that people should stand up for decency.
